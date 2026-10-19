Everybody loves a hero. We need someone we can look up to and someone we can admire. When it comes to the New Testament, outside of Jesus Christ, most Christians respect and revere the apostle Paul more than anyone else. Countless books have been written about Paul. I have taken entire courses on Paul’s life in my training to preach and read dozens of books devoted to his life, upbringing, letters, and contribution to the New Testament and the spread and growth of Christianity.

Yet, for all of our study of Paul, his life, and his conversion, I’m not sure we fully understand him as God reveals him to us. I think our study and focus on his life can skew our view of what God is trying to teach us through him if we do not approach it within the proper framework. As you read the New Testament closely, certain things begin to emerge that Paul himself is showing us about his life. Maybe we miss them because we instinctively want to uplift and exalt him as a worthy example. There’s nothing wrong with loving Paul and appreciating his contributions to the cause of Christ, but we have to see him properly to esteem him correctly.

“Paul Was Always Bold & Courageous”

The book of Acts says so much about his evangelistic success that I can see where we get this from. We envision Paul storming into synagogues, grabbing the Torah scrolls, and setting the Jews straight. The picture Scripture paints is quite different, though. When Paul is in Corinth, Jesus has to appear to him and tell him not to be afraid, reminding Paul that he is with him and has many people in that city (Acts 18:9–10). Paul wrote to the Corinthians and spoke of being in their midst with much fear and trembling (1 Corinthians 2:3). He often requested prayers from churches for his evangelistic efforts, including that he would speak boldly, which suggests that fearlessness did not always come naturally to him (Ephesians 6:18–20; Colossians 4:3–4; 1 Thessalonians 5:25; 2 Thessalonians 3:1–2).

Paul’s courage did not mean he never felt afraid. Sometimes he was shaking in his boots, or Palestinian sandals. 🙂 But the thing to keep in mind is that he still did the work. He requested prayers and went on. This humanizes Paul and shows us that being nervous in evangelism is normal. Just because people are engaged in talking about Jesus does not mean it comes naturally to them. Paul had concerns similar to ours, and God used him, which means he can use us too. Don’t let fear stop you. Refuse to think your timid or introverted personality disqualifies you from evangelism or serving Jesus in the countless other ways available to you. Paul overcame, and he didn’t have any more of God’s love than we do. Remember that!

“Paul Was a Solo Act”

We think Paul was a solo warrior, accomplishing all that he did alone. The exact opposite was actually true. Paul had people help him write his letters (Romans 16:22). A person who wrote on someone else’s behalf is called an amanuensis. The books of 1 Thessalonians and 2 Thessalonians name Paul along with Silas and Timothy in their greetings (1 Thessalonians 1:1; 2 Thessalonians 1:1). While Paul often includes people present with him when he writes (Philippians 1:1; Colossians 1:1), these two letters place a strong emphasis on “we,” highlighting the shared ministry behind them (1 Thessalonians 1:5–6; 2:7–8; 2 Thessalonians 1:2–3, 1:11, 2:13). He would send Timothy and Titus to various churches to teach and preach in his absence (1 Timothy 1:3–4; Titus 1:5). People like Epaphroditus brought aid to him when he was in prison and in need (Philippians 2:25–30). Luke was with him when times were at their toughest (2 Timothy 4:11). In Romans 16, he lists a host of people who were his co-workers and friends.

It’s an inaccurate approach to Paul’s life to view him as a “one-man band” who never needed help and did it all alone. This means you and I won’t do it alone either (Ecclesiastes 4:9–12). Instead of trying to figure out what great thing you can do for Jesus, try to figure out who you can partner with and do something alongside. Learn to link arms with others instead of trying to do things solo. Paul models for us that a ministry-team approach is better than a “me, myself, and I” approach. Paul doesn’t teach us that he did the things he did simply because he was smarter and more gifted than everyone else. He tapped into the gifts of others and knew we are better together (cf. 1 Corinthians 12:12–24).

“Paul Never Wanted to Give Up”

In 2 Corinthians, Paul gives us insight into an overwhelming struggle. Due to some unknown difficulty in Asia, he and his co-workers were burdened beyond their strength and despaired of life itself (2 Corinthians 1:8). The situation taught them to rely on God more than on themselves (2 Corinthians 1:9–11). Paul is not necessarily saying he wanted to quit, but the point still stands: even Paul knew what it was to feel overwhelmed and see no way out. If you have ever just been fatigued, burnt out, and discouraged, this does not mean you’re alone or beyond God’s help. Even Paul went through overwhelming distress. Of course, the takeaway from Paul’s life here is that he continued to rely on God. Feeling overwhelmed and actually giving up are two different things. Paul’s life teaches us the perseverance of faith more than it does the perfection of faith. He wasn’t perfect, but he kept trusting God and pressing on (2 Timothy 4:7).

“Paul’s Strength Came from His Giftedness and Talent”

Paul was both talented and educated. Even Jesus acknowledged that he was a “chosen instrument” (Acts 9:15, σκεῦος ἐκλογῆς). He was trained at the feet of Gamaliel (Acts 22:3) and had an impressive pedigree and résumé in Judaism (Philippians 3:5–6). He knew Greek poetry and was well acquainted with the Old Testament. He could speak Greek and addressed the crowd in the language described as Hebrew, often understood here as Aramaic (Acts 21:37–40; 22:1–2). But none of this was the source of his strength. According to Paul himself, he learned to be strong by acknowledging his weakness and neediness (2 Corinthians 12:9–10). Jesus told him that his power was made complete in weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9; ἡ γὰρ δύναμις ἐν ἀσθενείᾳ τελεῖται, my translation). Do you know what is going to make you strong as a Christian? Learning to press into your weakness. This should not be equated with pressing into your sinfulness (cf. Galatians 5:19–21). Pressing into your weakness means learning to accept and embrace your inadequacy without Jesus (2 Corinthians 3:5–6). The more we accept this and boast in Christ’s power, the stronger and more effective we’ll be. It worked for Paul; it can and will work for us.

“Paul Was Anti-Women”

Paul’s inspired restrictions on women teaching and exercising authority over men have mistakenly led some to see Paul as a male chauvinist who was anti-women (1 Timothy 2:11–15). But Paul’s letters show his deep appreciation for women. He had trusted women who supported his ministry (Romans 16:1–2; 2 Timothy 4:21). He viewed women as equal in value to men in the kingdom, though they sometimes differ in function (Galatians 3:26–29). He spoke of women by name who he said had their names in the book of life (Philippians 4:1–3), described women as household managers (1 Timothy 5:14, οἰκοδεσποτέω), and acknowledged women who hosted congregations in their homes (Colossians 4:15; Romans 16:3–5). Paul’s teaching affirmed women’s dignity and their important contributions to the cause of Christ. Just because a certain role or limitation is placed on a group does not mean its members are valued less or not appreciated.

“Paul Rejected the Old Testament”

Paul taught that Christians were no longer bound by the old covenant (Romans 7:1–6), but Paul also spoke of the value of the Old Testament (1 Timothy 1:8). He spoke of the Scriptures as being God-breathed and as containing information that can make readers wise concerning salvation (2 Timothy 3:14–17). It’s a mistaken notion to see Paul as rejecting the Old Testament. Instead, he taught that the Old Testament serves a special purpose and is still profitable for our learning (Romans 15:4) and for the examples it teaches us (1 Corinthians 10:6, 10:11). Be sure not to let the fact that we are no longer under the old covenant keep you from studying it seriously and profiting from it greatly. Paul loved the Old Testament because there is a sense in which the New Testament is the baby the Old Testament gave birth to (Galatians 3:23–24).

Paul was an amazing Christian, but he needed the same salvation we all do. He was saved through the grace of God just like us (1 Timothy 1:13–16). He encouraged us to follow him as he followed Christ, but we need an accurate picture of him if we are to follow rightly. If we see Paul and other biblical characters properly, we might just see ourselves as God would have us see ourselves.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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