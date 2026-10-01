Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BCV Value Man's avatar
The BCV Value Man
Oct 2

Thank you,

I ALWAYS need lessons on humility.

Reply
Share
Rachel Valentin's avatar
Rachel Valentin
Oct 1

This is such a great article Hiram! So needed for so many of us to reflect on. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and talents with us brother.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hiram Kemp
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hiram Kemp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture