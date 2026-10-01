The Bible is filled with statements about God’s disdain and hatred for pride (Proverbs 6:16–18). The prideful person is going to fall into destruction (Proverbs 16:18). Those who are lifted up with pride are viewed as enemies of God; James tells us that God opposes or resists (ἀντιτάσσω) the proud person (James 4:6).

The antidote to pride is not self-hatred, but instead humility. If we humble ourselves in God’s sight, he will exalt us (James 4:10; 1 Peter 5:6). Jesus pronounces a blessing on the meek and promises that they will inherit the earth (Matthew 5:5). The word translated “meek” (πραΰς) in Matthew 5:5 means to be humble or considerate. It has to do with not being overly impressed with a sense of one’s own self-importance.¹ The same idea is captured in the noun form of this word (πραΰτης), which is found in passages that discuss the fruit of the Spirit that is supposed to be exhibited by Christians (Galatians 5:22), and in passages that encourage a unifying spirit which manifests itself through humility (Ephesians 4:2; Colossians 3:12).

It is easy as a Christian to acknowledge that God wants us to be humble, but it is challenging to think through what this means for our daily lives. We can relegate humility to an abstract idea where a person is considered humble if they are quiet, shy, or an introvert, but Scripture does not limit humility to certain personality characteristics. Biblical humility is the result of God’s Spirit reshaping the way a person looks at themselves, the world, and others around them (2 Corinthians 3:18). Humility demands that we see ourselves the same way God does. Humility means there will be certain markers in our lives that will be evident to others, suggesting we have come to be owned by God, and his message of grace has transformed us. Here are a few of the things humility means for us:

Humility Means We Can Celebrate Others

One of the marks of the humble person is that he or she can celebrate other people without caveat. Paul spoke of the person who is a living sacrifice as someone who is able to rejoice with those who rejoice (Romans 12:15). We can encourage others and speak well of the things they are doing without fear that somehow it is shrinking our relevance or worth (Hebrews 10:24). Paul regularly praised the talents and gifts of others, and he did so freely because he saw himself properly through the lens of humility (Philippians 2:3–4, 2:19–22). There is a difference between true praise and false flattery; flattery is forbidden, but building others up is required (Job 32:22; 1 Thessalonians 5:11).

Can you do this? Are you able to just let loose and speak well of others without including embarrassing slip-ups from their past, imperfections, or areas of weakness?

Do you get jealous when others are being praised? What about when it’s an area where you feel like you outshine someone or are at least equally capable? Do you feel overlooked? Saul sank his soul because he allowed the praise that was rightfully due to David to poison him (1 Samuel 18:6–9). This could happen to me. It could happen to you. Humility helps us stop viewing our lives primarily as a competition with everyone else, but instead as one where we are competing with ourselves to be the best reflection of Jesus possible (2 Corinthians 10:12). You can’t force this; you have to kill the old person who is fighting for significance and relevance and let the new man shine through, who is more concerned with lifting up others than he is with lifting up himself (1 Corinthians 10:24). C. S. Lewis is credited with saying, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.”² This is correct. The humble person just doesn’t spend excessive time thinking of themselves. They know they are already serving the one who has all preeminence, and so they can freely pour into others without regret (Philippians 2:9–11).

Humility Means Praise Flows Naturally

The psalmist says praise is proper for the upright (לַ֝יְשָׁרִ֗ים נָאוָ֥ה תְהִלָּֽה; my translation; Psalm 33:1). This means it makes sense for people who are righteous or upright to praise God. Righteous people praise God because they see life rightly (Psalm 107:1–2). If we know who God is and who we are in relation to him, the only proper response is awe, adoration, and praise (Psalm 136:1). Does praise flow naturally for you? I mean, do you find it easy and exciting to sing in worship (Ephesians 5:19; James 5:13)? Do you praise God in your private prayers as you consider his blessings and extol him for his goodness (Romans 11:33–36)? The humble person naturally praises God and sees praise as a natural and necessary response to God. Do you boast in God to others, or are you mostly silent or likely to take personal credit for the good things in your life (1 Corinthians 1:31)? Humility wants to acknowledge that all good things come from above and not from within (1 Corinthians 4:7; James 1:17). A closed mouth is often a sign of a closed heart (Luke 19:39–40). Humble people are not desiring to be praised themselves; they are directing the praise to where it rightfully belongs. It’s fitting, proper, and it makes sense. Humble people, by definition, are not deceived by their own self-importance, but they are enthralled with his!

Humility Means No Job Is Beneath Us

Jesus washed feet (John 13:1–17). I know this is a familiar occasion in his life from the Gospels, but it is amazing to consider. Most people cannot picture their boss tying their shoes for them, but can you imagine your God washing your feet? Humble people realize they are not above any job in the kingdom. Humble people are willing to serve in any capacity that presents itself as an opportunity before them. Sometimes people say, “I need a job or something to do in the church,” and what they mean is they are looking for a specific kind of job. They may be interested in prominence, public presence, or a role that will lead to them standing up the most. But if we are really simply desiring to serve, there is always a place for us. Everybody wants to be a servant until we start being treated like one (Mark 10:43–45). Humility means we will take out the trash, teach when only a few are present, visit those no one else will, or serve in the background and never be seen. What wouldn’t you do for Jesus? Are you sure?

Humility Means We Know How to Take a Compliment

Solomon says we should not praise ourselves, but we should allow others to lift us up and encourage us (Proverbs 27:2). We do not need our heads blown up with arrogance, but we are self-deceived and practicing false humility if we can never be encouraged and accept it. Jesus encouraged Nathanael, and he received it (John 1:47). John uplifted Gaius (3 John 2–4), and Paul did the same with Philemon (Philemon 4–7). Always deflecting compliments and genuine encouragement may seem humble, but it’s actually arrogance in disguise. To think we can encourage others, that others need to be uplifted and considered by us and others, but that somehow we are immune from the same need is prideful. We struggle with how to do this, but we should work on this. Learn to honor each other sincerely and learn to receive it (Romans 12:10). The Bible commands Christians to esteem others more highly (προηγέομαι) than ourselves, and we should not be a hindrance to others who try to perform this command in their encouragement toward us. When someone gives you a compliment, learn to say, “Thank you, I appreciate you saying something. That means a lot. Thank you for noticing,” or, “Thank you for encouraging me.” We should model how to take a compliment in stride without it soiling our souls with the poison of pride.

Humility Means We Are Joyful

There is a sense in which true joy is only reserved for the humble. There can be momentary and false excitement experienced in life, but real joy is found only in the Lord (Nehemiah 8:10; Philippians 4:4). Those who are humble can be happy with an internal sense of joy unrivaled by the world. The humble have no one to impress on earth since they already have the approval and affection of the one in heaven (Romans 8:38–39). There is a famous quote from one of Tolkien’s novels where he says, “The praise of the praiseworthy is above all rewards.”³ The idea is, if you have the praise of the one who is truly praiseworthy, that means you cannot be upgraded or downgraded in life. True joy can be yours. Circumstances don’t dictate your mood because your joy is tied to something or someone higher than money, health, employment, human approval, or any other earthly circumstances. Humility means there is a place for lament and grief, but never without hope or joy (1 Thessalonians 4:13–18; 5:16). The humble are the joyful. People have sometimes portrayed humility as this dour and sullen approach to life, but the humble life is actually the happiest life because it is a life lived in reflection of the truest realities!

Humility is what happens to us when God truly gets a hold of us. Humility means a lot of things have changed for us, but most of all, that we have changed.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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References

¹ BDAG (Walter Bauer, Frederick W. Danker, et al.), A Greek-English Lexicon of the New Testament and Other Early Christian Literature, 3rd ed., s.v. “πραΰς.”

² “Humility is not thinking less of yourself…”

³ “Praise from the praiseworthy…”