God has never abandoned His people and always provides for them (Psalm 37:25).

Realize that God knows what you need before you ask (Matthew 6:8).

If you have food and clothing, learn to be content with those provisions (1 Timothy 6:8).

God will supply all your needs (Philippians 4:19).

You have more now than you started with (1 Chronicles 17:16).

Godliness with contentment is great gain (1 Timothy 6:6).

You will not take anything out of this world with you when your time is up (1 Timothy 6:7).

The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it belongs to Him (Psalm 24:1).

If we seek the kingdom first, God promises to provide the things we need (Matthew 6:33).

God blesses you so that you will be a blessing to others (2 Corinthians 9:6–8).

God has blessed you with everything you have for enjoyment and to draw you to Himself. If you don’t learn to enjoy what you have, nothing will ever be enough (1 Timothy 6:17).

Every good and perfect gift comes from God. He gives good gifts—and only good gifts (James 1:17).

If you fall in love with money, it’ll never satisfy you (Proverbs 21:17; Ecclesiastes 5:10).

The weather, food, and seasons are given to us by God to fill our hearts with gladness (Acts 14:17).

What do you have that you have not received? (1 Corinthians 4:7).

Ask God to give you neither poverty nor riches, but just enough so that you never lose focus on Him (Proverbs 30:7–9).

Riches vanish almost as soon as they come. Don’t build your life on them (Proverbs 23:4–5).

The more you make, the more people come with their hands out to take (Ecclesiastes 5:11).

Coveting and ungodly desire for things are forms of idolatry. They assume that God does not know what He is doing or who should have what (Colossians 3:5).