Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Rachel Valentin's avatar
Rachel Valentin
2h

These are really great. Thank you for these reminders brother. We would do well to read these each week.

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Sherylene Dolan's avatar
Sherylene Dolan
6h

The older you get the more true these words are!!! Amen brother!

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