Pray first thing (Psalm 55:17).

Refuse to hold back. Pour out your entire heart before God (Psalm 62:8).

Talk about people behind their backs to God in prayer, not to other people (1 Thessalonians 5:25).

Pray some prayers where you ask for nothing but only give thanks (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Remember, prayer is conversational but also a holy endeavor; balance being real with God with being reverent toward him too (Matthew 6:9).

If you struggle with concentration in prayer, change your approach. If you typically pray with your eyes closed, try praying with your eyes open. If you pray silently, try being vocal. If your prayers are usually more spontaneous, write down a short list or some notes to guide your thoughts (James 4:8).

Find a regular place to pray. This does not have to be the only place you pray or where you always pray, but let normalcy and predictability build the habit and strengthen your prayer life. Maybe it’s on your morning walk, in the shower, waiting for your child in the pickup line, on your way to work, before bed, or as you cut your grass or water your flowers. Find a groove or place where you pray and stick to it. Whatever else you do is fine, but make sure you pray in “your place” (Luke 21:37).

When you confess sins to God, be as specific as you can about where you’re struggling (Proverbs 28:13).

Let the Psalms teach you how to brag on God, boast in him, and creatively and deeply praise all of his attributes (Psalm 145).

When something bothers you, pray right then and there. Don’t wait or plan it; just do it (Nehemiah 2:4).

When you tell someone you will pray for them, do it with them right then and there. If you’re at a distance, stop and pray right there, or you might forget (Colossians 4:12).

Pray for government leaders and rulers. I know people know the Bible tells us to do this, but I think we probably fail to see the great power of prayer to change the course of world events (1 Timothy 2:1–4).

Diversify the length of your prayers. Pray some short prayers (Psalm 117), but make space in your life for some very lengthy prayers (Psalm 119). What qualifies as short or long? That’s up to you to decide for yourself.

Pray when you’re bored. We might think it’s a bad thing to talk to God when we’re bored, but it’s not. Who you reach out to and converse with when you have nothing but time to spare starts to shape you as a person. Definitely pray when you are facing hardship and under duress, but also pray when you’re just washing the dishes, the game goes to commercial, or you’re walking through the store. If you do this, you’ll get a better grasp of what Paul meant by “pray constantly” (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

Pray with other people. It’s hard to be vulnerable before others, and prayer is as vulnerable as it gets. But pray with people because it’s not only how you draw close to God but also how you draw close to them (Acts 20:36).

Listen to other people when they pray and learn from them. Listen to their vocabulary, learn from their sincerity, and even learn from their pace. Then be yourself, but use what you can to deepen your prayer life. The Bible is filled with examples of people praying the prayers of others. You don’t have to be original in prayer; just honest. Jesus said, “When you pray, say this…” (Luke 11:2). He was giving a prayer away to the disciples. There are plenty in Scripture for the taking, but also at dinner tables you’re around, in the church assembly, and in countless other places where you hear people who are walking with God talking to him.

Stop worrying about whether you’re doing it right. Step one in prayer is simply to do it. There are obviously some “don’ts” in prayer, but obsessing over style and technique will keep you silent, and that’s the worst thing to do (Psalm 5:3).

Remember, the Holy Spirit helps us to pray (Romans 8:26–27).

Don’t ever think it’s too late to start. Just start (Genesis 4:26).

People who are good at reading the Bible every day sometimes aren’t so good about praying, and vice versa. It doesn’t always work like this, but sometimes it does. Give yourself grace, but remember a relationship works in two directions. Let God talk to you through Scripture, but talk to God through prayer (Psalm 65:2).

God’s will is more important than yours (1 John 5:14–15; cf. Matthew 26:39). Don’t make prayer only about getting what you want.

God gives us permission to make requests of him; there’s nothing wrong with asking for things we desire (Luke 11:3).

Set a prayer timer on your phone. Try to pray every day on the hour. Some people will not like this sort of “scheduled time with God,” but just try it and see what happens (Daniel 6:10).

Stop viewing prayer as a chore. Consider it a sacred privilege (Deuteronomy 4:7).

Remember, God wants to hear from you. He’s literally welcoming us into his presence (1 Peter 3:12).

Pray about it at least as much as you’re worrying about it (Philippians 4:6–7).

You can be scared and pray at the same time; they are not antithetical activities (Psalm 56:3).

Sometimes fast in addition to praying (Matthew 6:16–18; Acts 13:3; 14:23).

God doesn’t want to bear just some of your anxieties and struggles, but ALL of them (1 Peter 5:7).