Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Steve Karraker's avatar
Steve Karraker
Oct 10

Always enjoy your articles! You are a gifted writer, teacher and preacher! Thank you for sharing such great thoughts! Steve Karraker, Preacher, Metropolis church of Christ

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Kim Moyers's avatar
Kim Moyers
Oct 9

Thanks again for all your help and advice! Grateful!

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