Some habits are obviously sinful. Others get excused, overlooked, or dressed up in more acceptable language. But Christians should be serious about putting away anything that keeps us from looking more like Jesus. Here are some things Christians should stop doing:

1. Repeating the Same Sins

“For if we go on sinning deliberately after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins.”

— Hebrews 10:26

We all stumble, and repentance is always available to the child of God. But there is a difference between struggling against sin and making peace with it. Stop treating the same sin like a houseguest when God has told you to put it out.

2. Blaming the Devil When It Is Our Fault

“But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death.”

— James 1:14–15

The Devil is real, and he is active, but not every bad decision is his fault. Sometimes we need to stop looking for a demon to blame and admit that our own desires led us in the wrong direction.

3. Holding Grudges

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

— Ephesians 4:32

Forgiveness does not mean pretending the hurt never happened or allowing people to keep harming you. But grudges keep us chained to the very wrong we claim we want to move beyond. Christians should stop carrying what God has commanded them to release.

4. Itching to Be Offended

“A man’s discretion makes him slow to anger, and it is his glory to overlook a transgression.”

— Proverbs 19:11

Some people are always looking for something to take personally. Humility and wisdom help us give people the benefit of the doubt, overlook minor offenses, and resist the urge to turn every awkward moment into a personal attack.

5. Beating Ourselves Up Over the Past

“Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: Forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead.”

— Philippians 3:13

Past sin should humble us, teach us, and make us grateful for grace. But Christians should not allow forgiven failures to become a life sentence of shame. Learn from the past, repent where needed, and keep moving toward what God has called you to be.

6. Worrying About the Future

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

— Matthew 6:34

Planning is wise; panicking is not. We do not know what tomorrow holds, but we know the One who holds tomorrow. Stop borrowing trouble from a future you have not reached and trust God with the day he has actually given you.

7. Questioning God’s Love

“But God proves his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

— Romans 5:8

Hard seasons can make us wonder whether God sees us or cares about us. But the cross is not vague evidence of his love; it is the clearest proof of it. Do not measure God’s love for you by a difficult day when Jesus has already demonstrated it at Calvary.

8. Thinking the Worst of Others

“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

— 1 Corinthians 13:7

Love does not make us gullible or blind to reality. But it refuses to assume the worst, assign evil motives, or make harsh judgments with little information. Christians should be known for being fair, charitable, and hopeful toward others.

9. Gossiping

“A perverse person spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends.”

— Proverbs 16:28

Gossip often sounds like concern, prayer requests, or simply sharing information. But if we are spreading what does not need to be repeated, especially when the person is not present, we are doing damage. Stop passing along things that can divide people and destroy trust.

10. Lying

“Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbor, for we are members one of another.”

— Ephesians 4:25

Lies are never harmless. Even small lies make us less trustworthy and damage the unity that should exist among God’s people. Christians should be people whose words can be trusted, even when telling the truth costs us something.

11. Envying Each Other

“Let us not become conceited, provoking one another, envying one another.”

— Galatians 5:26

Envy makes someone else’s blessing feel like a personal loss. It robs us of gratitude and makes it difficult to rejoice when others rejoice. Stop measuring your life against everyone else’s and start being thankful for what God has done in yours.

12. Letting Money Be Our Master

“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.”

— Matthew 6:24

Money is a useful servant but a terrible master. When financial gain controls our choices, our priorities, or our peace of mind, money has taken a place it was never meant to have. We should use money without letting money use us.

13. Being Silent About God’s Goodness

“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he has redeemed from trouble.”

— Psalm 107:1–2

God has been good to us, and it is not humility to act like we have nothing to say about it. Christians should stop hiding their gratitude and stop acting embarrassed to speak about God’s goodness. The redeemed should say so.

14. Failing to Discern and Use Wisdom

“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”

— Ephesians 5:15–16

Not every decision comes with a verse that tells us exactly what to do explicitly. That is why God calls us to grow in wisdom. Stop acting carelessly, ignoring wise counsel, and making avoidable messes when God has given you a mind, his word, and people who can help you use both.

15. Binding Things God Has Not Bound

“They worship me in vain, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.”

— Matthew 15:9

We should be serious about obeying God, but we should be equally careful not to make our traditions, preferences, or personal convictions into laws for everybody else. Being stricter than God does not make us holier; it makes us guilty of binding where God has not bound.

16. Excusing False Doctrine

“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions.”

— 2 Timothy 4:3

Truth matters. Christians cannot act as if doctrine is unimportant just because someone is likable, popular, or sincere. We should not be quarrelsome, but neither should we excuse teaching that contradicts what God has revealed. Marking false teachers is a biblical requirement and we cannot be pleasing to Jesus without doing it.

17. Tolerating Divisive Brethren

“As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him.”

— Titus 3:10

Unity does not mean ignoring those who consistently cause conflict, spread suspicion, or create factions among God’s people. Christians should pursue peace, but they should not confuse peace with passive tolerance of those who repeatedly divide the body. It’s unbiblical to excuse brethren who are unnecessarily divisive, they do not deserve a pass; but instead should be dealt with as the Bible commands.

18. Forsaking the Assembly

“Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

— Hebrews 10:25

The assembly is not merely something to attend when nothing else gets in the way. God’s people need worship, teaching, fellowship, accountability, and encouragement. Stop treating gathering with the church as optional when it is one of God’s gifts for keeping us faithful.

19. Dividing Over Politics

“I appeal to you, brothers, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment.”

— 1 Corinthians 1:10

This is not the same as standing up for morality and righteousness. Sin is sin, but dividing over politics isn’t consistent with what Jesus wants for his people. Christians may disagree about candidates, policies, and political strategies. But no political party died for the church, and no election determines the eternal kingdom of God. Stop allowing temporary political loyalties to produce permanent division among brethren.

20. Failing to Give God Credit

“So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”

— 1 Corinthians 10:31

Every good gift comes from God, and every ability we have is ultimately a gift from him. Christians should stop taking personal credit for blessings, opportunities, and accomplishments as if we made ourselves. Give God the glory he deserves.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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