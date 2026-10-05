Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Garry's avatar
Garry
Oct 6

Great article!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Rachel Valentin
Oct 5

Needed to read #6 today. I was sitting here worrying about my ability in homeschooling my children. Whether or not they are going to have a bright future or not. Praying I don’t fail them. Thank you for #6. Going to stop and give it to God. Be thankful for the day that’s at hand.

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