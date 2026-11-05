Lying seems to be the Achilles’ heel of humanity. We all sin, but lying is one sin we all have in common. Everyone who has reached an accountable age has told a lie, and the Bible connects dishonesty with the Devil, the father of lies (Genesis 3:1–6; John 8:44). We will stumble and make mistakes, but I hope this article will provide spiritual ammunition to help us rid our lives of lying.

Before we get into how to stop lying, we need to understand two things. First, not every inaccurate statement is a lie. There is a difference between intentionally deceiving someone and honestly getting something wrong, misremembering a detail, or speaking without having all the facts. We should strive for accuracy, but we shouldn’t confuse an honest mistake with deliberate dishonesty. Second, not every truthful statement needs to be said. The Bible teaches us to exercise restraint in our speech (Proverbs 10:19; 17:27–28). Being honest doesn’t mean saying everything we know, sharing every opinion we have, or speaking without regard for how our words affect others. We should be truthful, but we should also be wise, loving, and careful with our words (Ephesians 4:15). At the same time, we should never use discretion as an excuse to deceive or withhold information from someone they have a legitimate right to know.

1. Love the Truth (Proverbs 23:23)

The more you genuinely love truth in every area of life, the more you will desire to hear it from others and speak it yourself. When truth becomes something you value rather than something you tolerate, honesty becomes a way of life.

2. Stop Fearing People (Isaiah 51:12)

We often lie because we’re afraid of others, what they will think of us, and how they will see us. The more you stop worrying about people’s opinions and realize that their approval is not the most important thing in your life, the easier it becomes to tell the truth.

3. Love People More (Leviticus 19:18)

If you love people and truly want what is best for them, you will want to be honest with them and with yourself. It’s hard to love people well and lie to them at the same time. Love seeks another person’s good, and dishonesty can undermine that good even when we think we have good intentions.

4. Take Repentance Seriously (Acts 3:19)

Repentance means a change of mind that involves turning away from sin and turning toward God. Taking repentance seriously when it comes to lying means more than saying you’re sorry or asking God to forgive you. It means allowing godly sorrow to change your mind and, ultimately, your behavior (2 Corinthians 7:10). If you keep apologizing for the same lies without making any effort to stop telling them, you need to take your repentance more seriously.

5. Give Up Being a People Pleaser (Galatians 1:10)

Sometimes we lie because we want to make others feel good. We haven’t seen the movie, don’t know the person they’re talking about, or aren’t familiar with the situation they’re describing, but we pretend we are because we don’t want to disappoint them.

Learn to say things like, “Oh, I haven’t seen that, but tell me more about it” or “I don’t know them.” This removes the pressure, prevents dishonesty, and still allows us to learn from someone else sincerely. You don’t have to pretend to share someone’s experiences to have a meaningful conversation with them.

6. Stop Exaggerating and Trying to Impress People (James 5:12)

We like to add a little extra “sauce” to our stories and circumstances because we want to be seen as more than we are. We exaggerate our accomplishments, embellish our experiences, and sometimes make ourselves the hero of a story that doesn’t quite deserve us.

Give up trying to impress people and root your identity in Christ (1 Corinthians 1:31). Whatever you do, do it for God’s glory rather than to make yourself look good (1 Corinthians 10:31).

7. Realize That Sometimes the Truth Hurts (Proverbs 27:6)

Sometimes we assume a lie will make people feel better, but we fail to recognize that the truth can wound before it soothes. Lies may feel good in the moment, but in the end, they can do great damage.

Give up the desire to be liked, approved of, and applauded by everyone all the time. When you tell the truth, speak it in love, but realize that it is not your responsibility to control how other people receive it. You are responsible for speaking truthfully and lovingly, not for ensuring that everyone likes what you have to say.

8. Speak Less (Proverbs 13:3)

The more we talk, the more opportunities we have for foolishness to come out of our mouths. We must learn to control our speech, and part of that means learning when to be silent (Ecclesiastes 3:7). You don’t have to comment on everything, answer every question immediately, or fill every silence. Sometimes, the best way to avoid saying something untrue is to slow down and say less.

9. Desire to Please God Above Everyone Else (1 Thessalonians 2:4)

Remember that God is examining your heart and looking at your life. The more you remember that God sees, hears, and knows you completely, the more seriously you will take the truth. People may never discover your dishonesty, but that doesn’t mean it escapes God’s notice. Make pleasing God more important than getting away with a lie.

10. Make Up Your Mind (Psalm 17:3)

Make up your mind that you’re going to tell the truth, and then tell it. Let the consequences fall where they may. You may have to face embarrassment, disappointment, or even lose something you wanted to keep. But you cannot build a life of integrity while constantly making exceptions for yourself when the truth becomes inconvenient.

11. Remember How It Feels to Be Lied To (Matthew 7:12)

You know the pain of being lied to. Remember how it feels, and think about how you would feel if the shoe were on the other foot. Practice the Golden Rule in your speech. Treat others with the same honesty you want from them, even when dishonesty would be easier or more convenient.

12. Remember Why You Became a Christian (Ephesians 4:25; Colossians 3:9)

Put on the new self and live the new life you have in Christ. The new self adopts new practices. You cannot embrace your new identity in Christ while remaining comfortable with the old ways of living that you were called to leave behind. Being a Christian means allowing Christ to change not only what you believe but also how you live.

13. The Truth Is Liberating (John 8:32)

Someone has said that if you always tell the truth, you never have to remember anything. There is some wisdom in that saying. Lies create the burden of remembering what you said, who you told, and which version of the story you gave each person.

The truth frees you from that burden. You don’t have to worry about being found out or exposed, and you don’t have to keep track of a web of lies. Transparency becomes your strength rather than something you fear. More importantly, Jesus teaches that knowing the truth brings freedom (John 8:31–32; Galatians 5:13).

14. Pray About It (Psalm 141:3)

Ask God to help you. Pray that he will convict you when you are tempted to lie and that Scripture will hold you accountable. Pray that God will strengthen you inwardly to become the kind of person he wants you to be. Don’t just pray for forgiveness after you lie; pray for help before you find yourself in a situation where you’re tempted to do it.

15. Remember What the Bible Says About Liars (Proverbs 6:16–19; Revelation 21:8)

The Bible speaks seriously about lying and warns of the eternal consequences of unrepentant sin. This is a sobering reminder that’s easy to read past. We can think of hell as being reserved for vile sinners who do things we’ve never done, but Scripture explicitly condemns falsehood and includes liars among those who face God’s judgment.

We should never treat lying as a trivial matter simply because it seems less serious than other sins. If we are comfortable with dishonesty and unwilling to repent, we are putting our souls at risk. Take God’s warnings seriously, and don’t allow the familiarity of this sin to make you comfortable with it.

Telling the truth is not merely a matter of avoiding a few obvious lies. It means developing a character that values honesty in everyday life. It means being truthful when the truth makes you look bad, admitting when you don’t know something, owning your mistakes, and refusing to make yourself look better at someone else’s expense.

The goal isn’t simply to become someone who rarely gets caught lying. It’s to become someone who loves the truth and practices it even when no one else is watching. With God’s help, we can put away falsehood and become people whose words can be trusted.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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