Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Nan Slaughter's avatar
Nan Slaughter
14h

Great article! Spent my life struggling with #8. I just don’t always need to weigh in:)

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Sherylene Dolan's avatar
Sherylene Dolan
14h

I tell myself not to click on the “I’m not driving caption “ then do it and think That’s a lie God. Even if I’m trying to listen to a sermon in the car. Thank you for this reminder!

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