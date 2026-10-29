God has communicated his word to us through the Scriptures (Ephesians 3:3–5; 2 Timothy 3:16–17). As we read and meditate on the word of God, we learn more about him and how we are to live to please him.

We know we should study the Bible. We have heard over and over again how beneficial it is to read God’s word and allow it to take up residence in our hearts. Whether it’s the Bereans, who searched the Scriptures to make sure what they were being taught was true (Acts 17:11), or the blessed man who meditated on God’s law day and night (Psalm 1:2; cf. Joshua 1:8), we have heard about excellent students of God’s word that we are to imitate.

Yet, haven’t we all wondered how we can become better and more effective in the discipline of Bible study? What can we do to become better acquainted with the book God has given us for our eternal good (2 Peter 1:3)? Maybe you know someone who knows the Bible well, and you want to know how you can become more knowledgeable yourself. What if there were some things you could do today that would pay off immediately in helping you know the Bible better, and as a result, know its author better (Psalm 119:18)? Let me offer a few brief ways to improve your Bible study.

Focus on Habits Over Hacks

What I mean is that we should focus more on our habit of reading the Bible than on any one hack or shortcut that will make us overnight scholars. The Bible is not like a Snickers bar to be quickly scarfed down before walking into a building. The Bible is like a home-cooked meal to be savored, or a warm beverage to be sipped and enjoyed (Psalm 119:11).

Rather than looking for a book about the Bible that will make it all simple for you, give yourself over to a regular habit of reading and studying the Bible. Habits in the discipline of Bible study will yield more results in the long run than any momentary hack (Psalm 119:15–16).

Find your own way and be consistent. Maybe you read a chapter from the Old Testament in the morning and a chapter from the New Testament at night. Or you listen to two chapters every day on your way to work. Perhaps you read four chapters every day to get through the Bible in a year. Whatever works for you, be steady and stick with it. Don’t be concerned with how others do it; just be sure you do it. Improve your study by getting rid of sporadic encounters with the Bible and forming a habit that makes your time in the word regular and intentional (Psalm 119:97).

Study With Others

We live in a culture that prizes individualism and often looks down on institutions. But we should remember that the Bible was not written primarily to be consumed in isolation. The Old Testament was written to and for the people of Israel as a nation (Deuteronomy 29:1; 31:2–28; Joshua 8:30–35). Jesus first revealed himself as the Messiah during a Bible reading in the synagogue in his hometown of Nazareth (Luke 4:16–21). Many New Testament letters are addressed to churches, and congregations heard these things read together (Colossians 4:16; 1 Thessalonians 5:27; Hebrews 13:22; Revelation 1:4).

If you want to become a better student of the Bible, study with others. As you read the Bible alongside others, your assumptions will be challenged, and your blind spots will be pointed out (Proverbs 18:17; 27:17).

Whether this happens in a Bible class, a small group, or a private reading group with a few friends, reading Scripture with other people matters. When you reflect on the same passages together and work to draw out the meaning, you will be surprised by what you learn. Read the Bible as a family, discuss the passages, and listen to the different perspectives being offered.

This is not about making truth relative or putting personal experiences above Scripture. It is about recognizing that we all have different levels of knowledge and can learn from one another. Passages often have multiple points of application, and we sometimes apply things the same way only because our experiences are limited.

Attend Bible class regularly and actually engage. Some people never make a comment or ask a question. While others are discussing the text, they are daydreaming, making their own notes, or searching for another verse. If you make a habit of listening carefully in class, you will deepen your knowledge. Even an incorrect comment can help you see what is not true and sharpen your understanding of the truth as it is handled and answered correctly.

Listen during sermons and view them more as Bible study than as a public-speaking event for entertainment. Study along with the preacher, learn from him, and write down questions and insights from the lesson. Too many people treat the sermon as passive entertainment. We should treat it as an opportunity to grow in our knowledge of the word.

Use a Handful of Translations

It is wise to read and memorize primarily from one translation. However, as we read and memorize the Bible, we can stop being impressed by the amazing message it communicates. Also, as good as our English translations are, none of them is perfect. Reading comparatively can help us see things in fresh ways and sometimes gain a better understanding of what a passage is teaching.

Jesus and the apostles often used the Greek translation of the Old Testament Scriptures, but they occasionally quoted from the Hebrew text as well. The abundance of translations we have is not a bad thing; it is a blessing.

If you primarily use the ESV, keep the NASB or NKJV open alongside you as you read. If the NKJV is your main translation, occasionally look at how the NIV or NLT words a passage and let it help you. Maybe pick a new translation to read through the New Testament this year and see what you learn or what you missed before.

Approach the Bible With Humility

We have all been wrong before, and we should keep that in mind as we read the Bible. Coming to the Bible looking for it to tell us how right we are is the wrong way to study it. We should be open to the Bible correcting us and pointing us in the right direction.

Humility says, “God knows everything and I don’t, so I want him to teach me” (Psalm 139:23–24). God gives grace to the humble and will exalt them at the right time (James 4:6, 10; 1 Peter 5:6).

If you want to improve your Bible study, your heart may need to change as you approach the text. Let God teach you. Don’t assume you already know all there is to know, even in familiar sections of Scripture—especially in familiar sections of Scripture. Realize you have sins, temptations, and habits that need to be broken. Let God’s Spirit confront you through the text and be humble enough to receive it.

When we start reading the Bible with humble eyes, passages we have read a hundred times will hit us differently. Not because the truth has changed, but because we have changed.

God wants us to study his word faithfully and diligently (1 Timothy 4:13–15). As we read the Bible, may our heads be filled with knowledge, but may our hearts also be filled with love for God and neighbor (Matthew 22:37–40; James 1:21–25). Hopefully, these practical tips can help us improve our study, and our souls, in the process.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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