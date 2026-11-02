We all know Jesus expects us to be joyful as a result of being his disciples (Philippians 4:4). Christians are to “always rejoice” (1 Thessalonians 5:16; πάντοτε χαίρετε, my translation). But sometimes it’s hard to be the kind of people we need to be.

We know people we would describe as pleasant: people who are cheerful in their disposition, well-mannered, and delightful to be around. This does not mean they lack conviction, backbone, or courage. Rather, they remain committed to being the right kind of person and possessing joy and happiness no matter what. Pleasant people leave your presence with you feeling refreshed rather than depleted. They can tell you hard things, and even if you don’t like what they say in the moment, you may eventually realize they were right because their words land on you in just the right way as a result of their kindness (2 Timothy 2:24–26).

Some of this may certainly be personality-driven, and some people have a naturally delightful temperament. But being pleasant is something we can all work on and improve. Here are a few things each of us can do to become more pleasant and, as a result, more Christ-like.

Start with Your Family

If you want to work on being easier to be around and more delightful to engage with, start with the people who know you best. Work on being cheerful at home. Be kind to your family members. If we don’t do this at home, we’ll struggle to do it elsewhere. If we love our families well, we will be better equipped to love others well (Psalm 127).

Speak respectfully to your spouse and children, even when you’re stressed. In fact, especially when you’re stressed (Colossians 4:6). Be curious about how their day went or what you can be praying for them about. Make conversations less about you and more about them (Philippians 2:3–4). Ask for their opinions and perspectives, even in areas where you know more and have more experience. Listen to them well because everybody feels loved when they’re listened to (Proverbs 18:13).

Try not to get angry with your parents, and show them the same level of respect you would show an elderly stranger. When people start to delight in seeing you coming rather than take a deep breath and wince, you’re on the path to becoming a pleasant person. But you’ve got to start at home, because this may be where it’s hardest to begin, or at least hardest to be consistent.

Be Present

Pleasant people are present people. This obviously involves giving people your attention and not being on your phone as you talk to them. But this is about more than eye contact. Being present means that when you’re there, you’re all in. Listen to what people are saying, and don’t just listen for how you can respond.

When you talk to people, find nonverbal ways to connect: shaking your head, nodding along, or even repeating things back to them as they speak to make sure you’re hearing them correctly. A joyful heart is good medicine (Proverbs 17:22), and that medicine is often more readily accepted when people believe you are sincerely engaged with them in the moment.

Being pleasant means not looking past the person you’re talking to when you see someone else you know. It means being engaged and not being in a hurry to do something else. Being friendly often means being focused, so work at this and make an effort to improve in this area.

Accept People’s Differences

Accepting people’s differences doesn’t mean accepting their sin, but it does mean accepting that people have the right to make choices in life that differ from ours, even when we wish they would choose otherwise. In matters of judgment, Paul taught Christians to “welcome one another” (Romans 15:7; προσλαμβάνεσθε ἀλλήλους, my translation).

The sooner you accept that some people are smarter than you and some are not, that some people think like you do about politics, religion, and church matters, but many do not, and that’s okay, the better off you’ll be. We can work to convert others, teach them better, and help them see the light or the error of their ways, but we can’t force anyone to do anything. The Bible ends with this invitation: “Let anyone who hears this say, ‘Come’” (Revelation 22:17, NLT). Ultimately, the individual must choose to respond.

This is not just true in the spiritual realm; it’s true in all of life. We will be more pleasant and joyful when we engage with people without allowing our differences to enrage us or ruin our mood. People can be wrong about something and still be image-bearers of God in need of our love and respect (Genesis 1:26–27). We should also remember that sometimes we need to think things through because we may be the ones who are wrong and in need of changing our views (Proverbs 18:17).

Some people have abused the idea of tolerance to the point that many Christians believe it’s virtuous to be habitually antagonistic. It’s not. Don’t get so caught up in wanting to be right that you end up acting wrong.

Mind Your Business and Count Your Blessings

This is a biblical concept that is often ignored but needs to be applied more regularly (1 Thessalonians 4:11). When you stop trying to own all the world’s problems and figure everything out for everyone else, you can find ways to count your own blessings and become more appreciative of the blessings in your own life (Psalm 116:12).

I know we throw around the phrase “count your blessings,” but the difference between those who think it’s just a cliché and those who see it as a way of life may be the difference between those who are happy and those who are miserable. Stop looking over the fence at what others have going on. Instead, focus on your own business and life.

This is not the same as selfish secular humanism, which makes your life the most important thing in the world and means you never care about anyone else. The Bible teaches us to care about others so we can serve them (Romans 12:15; Galatians 6:1–2), but also to mind our own business for our own sanity and saintliness (1 Thessalonians 4:11–12).

You’ll be more pleasant when you remind yourself that much of what happens in other people’s lives, including their decisions and choices, has nothing to do with you. And if you’re in Christ, you have been blessed with every spiritual blessing (Ephesians 1:3).

Talk to Kids More Often

Engage with children. Learn from their carefree spirit and curiosity and then model it in your own life (Matthew 18:3–4; 19:13–14). When you see children out in public who are willing to engage with you, take them up on it. It will lighten your heart and enliven your demeanor.

Someone has said, “We should take life seriously, but never take ourselves too seriously.” Kids remind us that this is true. Make time to look children in the eye, and be prepared for them to lose concentration and focus, say nonsensical and hilarious things, and occasionally ignore you completely. You’ll laugh, but more importantly, you’ll live.

Jesus wants us to have the joy he offers us through his sacrifice on our behalf. Of course, meditating on the cross and appreciating what he did for us can help us become more pleasant. But if we’re honest, sometimes that knowledge seems more theoretical to us, and we need to find additional ways to press it deeply into our minds and souls. Try a few of these suggestions, and give them time to change you into a more pleasant person!

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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