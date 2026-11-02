Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Amalia Notarte's avatar
Amalia Notarte
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Great lesson we can apply in our daily lives as Christians. Thank you brother Kiram.

I remember that you were invited twice as guest preacher during the Annual Gospel Series schedules of the Northside Church of Christ, Calgary City.

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