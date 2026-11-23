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In a previous article, we began to discuss the blessings we can reap when we read the Song of Solomon and apply its message to our marriages. This book is included in the section of the Old Testament known as wisdom literature, which means it is designed to help those who read it and practice its message live well. It provides the most intimate picture of marriage in all of Scripture, as the love between two individuals is discussed and unpacked in poetic language that demonstrates great affection between the two lovers. It is interesting that a book like this is in the Bible, seeing that much of the ancient Near Eastern culture was based on arranged marriages. We tend to view those marriages as sort of business contracts, lacking in intimacy. However, as you read through the Song of Solomon, God shows us that we have a lot to learn about true love and what it looks like.

Philip Ryken is right when he says, “The best way to capture God’s vision for anything is simply to work through some relevant part of the Bible, letting God’s Spirit set the agenda through Scripture. When we turn to the Song of Songs, we encounter a love story told in the form of a love song that is part of the greatest love story ever told.”¹

While this may seem like common sense to many, the truth is that many Christians struggle with this. We know the passages about marriage’s permanence in Matthew 19:1–12 and 1 Corinthians 7:10–11, and about marital roles in Ephesians 5:22–32 and Colossians 3:18–19. But what do we know about marriage’s joy? What do we know about God’s view of passionate romance and how to do more than simply survive and coexist in our marriages? The Song of Solomon provides the answer. Here are a few more ways the Song of Solomon can bless your marriage.

Don’t Stop Pursuing Each Other

Song of Solomon 1:2–4; 3:1–4

This book is filled with chasing, pursuit, and searching between these two lovers. She wants to be kissed (Song of Solomon 1:2), they want to get away from everyone else (Song of Solomon 1:4), and she seeks and searches for him throughout the streets (Song of Solomon 3:2), looking for the one her soul loves (Song of Solomon 3:2b). Sometimes in our relationships, we are really good at pursuing each other initially, but that pursuit perishes after the vows are exchanged. A healthy marriage is one in which pursuit is ongoing between both parties. This is not only sexual, but also applies more generally. Pursue similar interests and desire to be in each other’s company. Pursue the best for each other individually and for your marriage collectively. Peter tells husbands to live with their wives based on knowledge (1 Peter 3:7; Οἱ ἄνδρες ὁμοίως συνοικοῦντες κατὰ γνῶσιν, my translation). The only way to do that is to pursue her and know her. Wives are told to respect and revere their husbands, but it’s hard to revere a stranger (Ephesians 5:33).

Pursuing each other helps keep the flame burning and the light of love lit in your marriage. Stay curious about one another and drawn to each other (Proverbs 5:15–19). This takes intentionality and will not happen accidentally. Dr. Gottman, a clinical psychologist and a leading expert on marital stability and relationship dynamics, says to be aware of the nonverbal bids your spouse is often sending you: affectionate touching, facial expressions, playful touching, affiliating gestures, and vocalizing.² When we ignore these things, we ignore the opportunity to engage with our spouse and draw close to one another (cf. Ruth 3:6–13). But before Gottman, there was God, already telling us about these things in his word and helping us see that pursuit leads to permanence in marriage. We should wisely take heed.

Every Marriage Has Problems

Song of Solomon 5:2–8

Right after their wedding night is described in Song of Solomon 5:1, we see them having issues in verses 2–8. This section of the book is not easy to interpret. Some people view it as her rejecting his sexual advances once they’re married, while others see it as a metaphor for her struggle after losing her virginity, or simply as the distance she feels from her husband, which eventually causes him to leave. Whatever we make of what is happening, it’s clear they had problems, and all marriages will. Shakespeare pictured it accurately when he said, “The course of true love never did run smooth.”³ The road is bumpy sometimes, but the destination is worth it. True love is painful and possible.

I love this book’s romance, but also its realism. If you get married, you’ll have problems, and you’ll be one of them! We should keep in mind that we are not perfect and will never marry a perfect person (Ecclesiastes 7:20; Romans 3:9–10). We always marry a sinner (1 Kings 8:46), a changer (2 Corinthians 3:18; 2 Peter 3:18), a sufferer (Job 14:1), and, on occasion, a selfish person (Philippians 2:3–4). This is no excuse for abuse or mistreatment; it is simply something we should expect so that our feelings are not crushed when reality sets in. Every marriage will have problems; the question is, will we look to God for the solutions (2 Chronicles 20:12)?

Remember to Remain Friends

Song of Solomon 5:16

The woman describes her husband as unique, handsome, and attractive (Song of Solomon 5:12–15), and then she tells those listening, “This is my lover and my friend” (Song of Solomon 5:16; זֶ֤ה דוֹדִי֙ וְזֶ֣ה רֵעִ֔י; my translation). This song is filled with love, but also with friendship. It describes two people who loved each other but never stopped liking each other. Ryken says that the biblical pattern for marriage is “romantic friendship” (Ecclesiastes 4:9–12).⁴ Adam received a lot of things when God gave him Eve, but the primary thing he received was companionship (Genesis 2:18). The song reminds us that we need to love each other but also remain friends. Friends choose each other. Friends laugh together. Friends have inside jokes. Friends make each other better (Proverbs 27:17). Friends want to be in each other’s company. Friends forgive and move on. Friends make memories. And true friends are hard to come by (cf. Proverbs 31:10–12). Since there will be no marriage in heaven, this means you will be friends longer than you will be lovers. Don’t forget to work at the friendship (Luke 20:34–36).

True Love Is Deeper than the Surface and Invaluable

Song of Solomon 8:6–7

The book closes by talking about how important love is and how nothing can drown it or douse its flame. The point is this: if you find true love, never trade it. Notice how, in the book, the woman describes the man as the one her soul loves (Song of Solomon 3:4; שֶֽׁמָּצָ֔אתִי אֵ֥ת שֶׁאָהֲבָ֖ה נַפְשִׁ֑י). The husband views her as altogether beautiful and possessing no flaw (Song of Solomon 5:7). This is clearly about more than physical beauty. The world will tell you that love is too dangerous and that you should settle for lust instead, but God tells you to be wise: love is better. You were made for love, not lust. This book tells the story of an intense romance becoming a lifelong covenant.

C. S. Lewis, in his book, The Four Loves, says, “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket, safe, dark, motionless, airless, it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. To love is to be vulnerable.”⁵

Love is pricey and precious.

Concluding Thoughts

In the end, all marriage is about Jesus and the church (Ephesians 5:32). The Song of Solomon shows us how to be better spouses, and in doing so, we reflect the ultimate marriage that every earthly marriage will give way to in eternity (Revelation 19:9; 21:9–14). Enjoy your marriage, because a good marriage is the dress rehearsal for the final marriage to come. “If the Bible is telling us the truth about reality [and it is], then the universe we live in was created primarily with marital romance in mind. The heavens and the earth were created for the marriage of Adam and Eve. The new heavens and the new earth will be created for the marriage of Christ and his bride. The whole cosmic reality exists as the venue for the eternal honeymoon of the perfect husband with his perfect bride in the marital bliss forever and ever. This is the breathtaking claim of the Bible.”6 Read this book and let it bless your marriage as you practice its teaching. But also read it and hear God saying to you, as his bride, “I do” and “I love you always and forever”!

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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References

1- Philip Ryken, The Love of Love in the Song of Songs (Crossway, 2019), 14.

2- https://www.gottman.com/blog/self-care-friendship-and-dr-gottmans-guide-to-recognizing-bids/

3- William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 1.1.

4- Ryken, The Love of Love in the Song of Songs, 102.

5- https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/3058-to-love-at-all-is-to-be-vulnerable-love-anything

6- Ray Ortlund, Marriage and the Mystery of the Gospel (Crossway, 2016), 111.