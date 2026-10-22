Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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tuckerread@aol.com's avatar
tuckerread@aol.com
Oct 22

Very needful lesson for use of our social media. "Oh be careful with our eyes what we see, our ears what we hear, our hands what we "type", and our feet where we go. Thank you for that fine lesson that we all need to heed.

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Rachel Valentin's avatar
Rachel Valentin
Oct 22

Such great points Hiram. Everyone needs to read this and put into practice. Especially because people are watching and they will hold it all against us and our walk with Christ if we don’t post according to these very things you wrote about. Sharing to our church Facebook page right now.

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