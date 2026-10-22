The Bible gives us everything we need for a life of godliness and righteousness (2 Peter 1:3). The Bible calls for Christians to do good works (Ephesians 2:10), and it also equips us to do the good works God requires of us (2 Timothy 3:17). Though the writers of the New Testament do not speak specifically about social media, we should expect to find principles that help us use it in a way that honors Christ.

I do not have social media, but that does not make me better or more spiritual than anyone else. Much good can come from social media and has come from it: relationships have been formed, people have been introduced to Jesus, friendships have been rekindled, and encouragement has reached people who otherwise might have felt forgotten. Social media does not have to be a bad thing. But if we use it, here are ten principles to keep in mind.

1. Don’t Post Sinful Things

“Abstain from every form of evil.”

1 Thessalonians 5:22

Christians are to abstain from evil in every form in which it appears. God desires that we model the same holiness that is characteristic of him (1 Peter 1:15–16). When we use social media, we should be careful not to post pictures of ourselves doing sinful things. We should not post statuses with cursing, or quotes that promote ungodly behavior.

We live in the world and cannot escape the presence of ungodliness, but we do not have to engage in it or promote it (John 17:15; 1 Corinthians 5:9–10). We should be mindful of what we post and refrain from posting or endorsing things that are contrary to life in the Spirit (Galatians 5:19–25). Before we share something, we should ask whether it reflects the kind of person Jesus is calling us to be.

2. Let Your Light Shine

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

Matthew 5:16

Jesus commanded his people to influence the world as salt (Matthew 5:13). Instead of hiding our light under a basket, we are to shine it for all the world to see and point the glory to our heavenly Father (Matthew 5:14–16). On social media In all things, we should do all we can to let our light shine.

This does not mean every post has to include Scripture or that we always have to share a sermon. But it does mean our posts should lean toward grace, hope, and goodness. We have good news to share, and we should be people of godly optimism. Beware of becoming the “doom and gloom” person on social media, or anywhere else for that matter. Our speech must be gracious and seasoned with salt, and so should our posts (Colossians 4:6).

Before posting, ask yourself:

Will this reflect positively on the Lord?

Will this encourage others?

Would Jesus post something like this?

Will this attract others to Christianity?

3. Don’t Covet

“Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’”

Hebrews 13:5

Social media is great for sharing good things happening in our lives and in our congregations. Sometimes, as this happens, people look over the fence at what others have or are doing and develop a sense of jealousy or covetousness.

Be sure to congratulate others, be genuinely happy about the good others are enjoying, and celebrate the milestones being reached by friends and neighbors (Romans 12:15). If a sister congregation is enjoying success or doing a good work, we should learn from them and be happy for them without wishing we were them or coveting their success. Social media should be used to commend and encourage, not to compare and covet (cf. Exodus 20:17; Colossians 3:5).

4. Don’t Bite and Devour the Brethren

“But if you bite and devour one another, watch out that you are not consumed by one another.”

Galatians 5:15

There is nothing wrong with healthy discussion or even disagreement, but we must not destroy, belittle, or embarrass one another on social media. The world is watching, but more importantly, God is watching (Proverbs 15:3).

As parents sometimes tell their children, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Surely there is a time and place for rebuke, but perhaps social media is not the best place. If we have an issue with a brother or sister, it would be better to go face-to-face rather than go to Facebook (Matthew 18:15–20; 3 John 13–14). The church is advertisement for the Lord, so let us put our best foot forward for the world to see (John 13:34–35).

5. Pray for Others

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.”

James 5:16

So many prayer requests come across our social media feeds. These should be viewed as a great opportunity to pray. We will grow closer to God as we pray, and we can intercede on behalf of others.

Be sure to actually pray.

It is easy to type a comment like “praying” or “I’ll be praying” and never get around to actually praying. Pray right then and there and keep a list on your phone or elsewhere where you can add names and pray for them in the morning, at a red light, or before bed (1 Thessalonians 5:25). Use social media as a place to pray for others. As you scroll, even if someone does not post a request, pray for friends you see and their families (1 Thessalonians 5:17; 1 Peter 4:7).

6. Don’t Lie

“Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator.”

Colossians 3:9–10

Lying has always been wrong and has always been condemned by God (cf. Leviticus 19:11). However, even some of God’s most faithful children have struggled with telling the truth on occasion (Genesis 12:10–20; 20:1–18; 26:6–33). When we are online, it is possible to present ourselves as something we are not. Or we may be tempted to say things that simply are not true.

As Christians, we should be committed truth-tellers, whether we are online or in person, because we have crucified the old man of sin along with his dishonest practices (Colossians 3:9; cf. Proverbs 23:23). We should also be careful not to promote false or dishonest information. Christians have God’s approval, and therefore there is no one left for us to impress.

7. Redeem the Time

“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”

Ephesians 5:15–16

Even with all the good social media can be used for, anyone who has used it for any amount of time would probably agree that it can be a great time waster. As Christians, we know that our time is short (Psalm 89:47). We need to redeem, or make the best use of, the time God has given to us.

We must not allow our social media use to crowd out time for prayer, Bible study, or fellowship with Christians (Psalm 1:2; Hebrews 10:24–25). We also must be sure that our interaction with social media does not rob us of quality time with our spouse, children, or friends. People in our lives should not have to compete with our screens. A neighbor who is nearby is better than a brother who is far away (Proverbs 27:10).

Social media can be good for relaxation, laughs, and engagement with distant friends and relatives, but if it becomes an obsession, we should reel it in. We must refuse to be mastered by anyone or anything other than Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 6:12). We should remember there is nothing wrong with being bored. We do not have to fill every moment of our lives with content. We should learn to “be still and know” that God is God (Psalm 46:10). Use social media from time to time, but do not let it consume you. Let’s do better about not living through our screens and being better stewards of the borrowed time given to us.

8. Be Humble

“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you.”

1 Peter 5:6

God is drawn to the humble and opposed to the proud. Confidence is not a negative thing, but we must abstain from pride (Proverbs 16:18). We can get to the point on social media where we are willing to do anything for “likes” or followers.

Jesus described himself as meek and lowly in heart, and we should emulate his spirit (Matthew 11:29). Let’s not use social media to elevate ourselves as better than others or more spiritual than others. Self-righteousness is both unattractive and uninviting. We should shine our light, but we can do so without turning others away because of our haughtiness (James 4:10). Humility must characterize us as God’s people, even on social media.

9. Assume the Best of Others

“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

1 Corinthians 13:4–7

We do not know everything about people just because we are “social media friends” with them. This means we must give people the benefit of the doubt and assume the best of others as often as we can, as long as we can. We should not be naïve or foolish, but let’s not be quick to jump to conclusions.

We tend to think our educated guesses about others and their motives are 100% accurate, but we have probably been wrong more often than we have been right. Look for the good in others. Do not judge people by one mistake or by what we think a post or a like suggests (Matthew 7:1–5). We should try to really get to know people, especially other Christians, before we form an opinion about who they are and what they stand for. Give the benefit of the doubt, because one day you will need it from others.

10. Do All to the Glory of God

“So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”

1 Corinthians 10:31

No matter what we find ourselves doing in life, we should do it to the glory of God. All of life is not worship, but all of life is to be lived as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1–2). These principles are given to help guide our use of social media in a wise and Christlike fashion. If we keep before us the goal of glorifying God, we will be wiser in all of our endeavors.

Ask yourself, “Does this comment or post bring glory to God?” “Will this harm my influence or effectiveness?” “Will this cause unnecessary division?” “Is this true?” These are the types of questions we should be asking as we engage on Facebook, Instagram, X, and other platforms (Colossians 3:17). The glorification of God is the goal of the Christian, even on social media.

You do not have to use social media to go to heaven. However, one’s use of social media could possibly keep them out of heaven. Let us be Christians in every area of our lives. May we be guided by the word of God in everything we do. Social media seems like it will be around for a long time, so if we choose to use it, let’s use it like God’s people should.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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