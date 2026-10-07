Dear Preacher, Worship God.

I know this one may seem obvious. Of course, preachers worship, but it is really something worth thinking about. To be honest, I’m writing this one for myself, and maybe it will help you if you preach weekly. Let me explain. When I come to worship or Bible class, I’m excited to be there, to see the brethren, and to engage in worshipping God. But I’m also thinking about the lesson I need to deliver that day, and that’s my problem. Sometimes my focus on the lesson, however well-intentioned, can hinder my worship if I’m not careful. I’ve worked on this lesson all week, leaving no stone unturned in the languages, historical background, biblical cross-references, relevant commentary, and practical application that I can think of. I have read over the lesson and its associated verses dozens of times before I get to the building, but when I’m there, the lesson is still top of mind for me.

Too many times, I find myself taking a peek at my notes during the songs or immediately after the Lord’s Supper, just one last time, to reassure myself that I get the first words exactly as I want them. I am praying when we pray, but I’m also thinking about my lesson and what is coming up in a few moments. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get the lesson right. A desire to rightly handle the word of truth is both desirable and admirable (2 Timothy 2:15). But there is a fine line between wanting to do your best and allowing your obsession with perfection to hinder the very reason you assembled with the saints to begin with: to worship God (Revelation 19:10; 22:8–9). It’s possible to be so consumed with the one part of the service you have to lead publicly that you forget the other aspects, which are equally important. If you read this and see me in a worship service, you have my permission to remind me to do this. Remind me to worship God and to focus on what I’m doing rather than getting one final look at the lesson.

So, I’m writing this as an encouragement and a reminder to myself and others like me who preach: remember to worship God. When you are observing the Lord’s Supper, read passages that remind you of his vicarious sacrifice (Isaiah 53; John 19). Remember that the Supper is to be observed in his memory and with him in mind, not with your sermon points in mind (Matthew 26:26–29; 1 Corinthians 11:23–30). Make your mind focus on the reality of his death and let that remind you that he has already taken care of your greatest problem at the cross. That is more important than whether or not you move in and out of your third and fourth points as smoothly as you planned or whether you forget an illustration.

When you sing, really sing (Psalm 100:1). Sing with the spirit and the mind (1 Corinthians 14:15). Refuse to rob your brethren of the teaching, admonishment, and encouragement they receive from you singing at the top of your lungs and meaning it (Ephesians 5:19; Colossians 3:16). It is possible that you know the songs so well, because you’ve been in so many worship services, that your brain can go on autopilot. Your lips may be moving, but your heart may not be, and that’s dangerous. Sing to God like you mean it because he can tell.

Be attentive to the prayers and follow along with those leading the public prayers (1 Timothy 2:1–4). Focus your heart on the throne of God and cast your cares and anxieties on him (1 Peter 5:7). Prayer is the supreme reminder that worship is not about us (Psalm 61:1–2). Think deeply about the people you all are collectively interceding for, and bow your will to God’s as you pray in Jesus’ name (John 14:14; 16:24). When you pray, really pray; don’t go through the motions.

When it comes time to give, remember how much God has blessed you and your family (2 Chronicles 17:16). God loves a cheerful giver, but in order to be a cheerful giver, you must be an attentive giver (2 Corinthians 9:6–7). When you put your money in the plate, remember that God gives every good and every perfect gift, and find ways to keep your mind focused even in that moment (James 1:17).

None of this is meant to suggest that it is sinful simply to look at your notes in a worship service or to think about your sermon, but it can be. If the only thing we are thinking about is our sermon, we may be guilty of turning the public proclamation of the word into a public performance that demands our perfection, when God never had any such thing in mind. Worship must be in spirit and in truth (John 4:23–24). This means worship must be done according to the truth revealed in Scripture (John 17:17), but it also means worship must be done in spirit. Worship must come from our inner man and be a spiritual response in order to properly connect with God, who is Spirit. We preach this to others, but we need to be sure to practice it ourselves. This is true for Wednesday night too. This is true after the sermon, when we’re singing the closing song or the closing prayer is being prayed. Forget about what you did or didn’t say; it’s over. This may be the greatest act of humility we engage in: forgetting ourselves and how we did long enough to give God our undivided attention for an hour. If you’ve preached for any length of time, you know how difficult this can be, but it’s still important. Do whatever you have to do to get this right. Leave your lesson in the car, close your iPad, and have people around you who will nudge you and keep you focused. God is worthy of our praise and our worship, so we should give it to him.

Preacher, remember to worship God!

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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