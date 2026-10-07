Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Kim Moyers's avatar
Kim Moyers
Oct 7

Love this Hiram! Never thought about this before 🤔We are so grateful for you and Neal and all gospel preachers!!! Stay focused on God from now on and worship Him please 😃

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Kolton Ballance's avatar
Kolton Ballance
Oct 9

Felt this one in my bones. Good stuff!

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