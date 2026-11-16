Even if we are not in a spiritual rut, we should still be aiming to improve our walk with the Lord.

There is always room to grow and improve in the Christian life (2 Peter 3:18). However, we all experience times of stagnation and spiritual drought. We might occasionally find ourselves going through the motions without much fervor, zeal, or enthusiasm. We cannot allow such times of spiritual lethargy or dullness to become the norm. We must fight back in seasons when Satan would lull us to sleep through lifeless routines or carelessness.

Even if we are not in a spiritual rut, we should still be aiming to improve our walk with the Lord. After all, the goal is to “always abound” in the work of the Lord (1 Corinthians 15:58). I believe we all want to improve in our Christian walk. Some things take more time than others because discipleship is a lifelong endeavor. Still, there are things we can do today to improve our lives as Christians. Here are seven of them.

1. Read the Bible Daily

We hear this one all the time, and it may be something we underestimate. We all know we need to hear from God, but we should also remember that we need to hear from God every day. The blessed man meditates on the law of God day and night (Psalm 1:2). Joshua was assured success as Israel’s leader to the degree that he constantly stayed in God’s Word (Joshua 1:8).

Maybe you read the Bible one day, skip three, read again, then skip two more days, and so on. This is not a recipe for spiritual success.

Keep in mind that consistency is more important than quantity when it comes to Bible reading. Two chapters a day will be more profitable in the long run than fifteen chapters every three days. Improve your Christian life by deciding to become a daily Bible reader and just doing it. Start with a shorter book like Philippians, 1 Thessalonians, or James. Then take up the Scriptures and read (1 Peter 2:2). You will be on your way to improving your service to the Lord, even if you do not see immediate results.

2. Cultivate Your Prayer Life

How is your prayer life? Do you only pray during worship services or before you eat a meal? Do you only find yourself bowing your head when you are afraid or when things are not going your way? These are good times to pray, but we must be careful not to cheapen prayer by limiting it to something we do only in times of need or tragedy. One sure way to improve your Christian life is by praying to God about your spiritual progress and growth (Colossians 4:2).

Pray to God and ask him to give you opportunities to serve him by serving others (Ephesians 6:18–19). Pray for others who are in need of prayer or who have requested prayer for a situation they are going through (1 Thessalonians 5:25). Confess your sins to God and ask him for strength to avoid caving in when temptation presents itself again (1 John 1:9). Pray and thank God for his blessings and providence.

The strongest Christians are those who are constantly in conversation with God. Do not put a stronger prayer life on your to-do list. Just start praying now and make it a part of who you are. Pray incessantly about everything (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

3. Encourage Someone Else

The idea that you could improve your Christian life by encouraging someone else may seem counterintuitive, but it isn’t. Christians should be encouraging each other daily (Hebrews 3:13). Just as Jesus came to serve others, we will only be viewed as great in the kingdom if we serve and encourage others (Mark 10:44–45). We will be stronger Christians if we focus on building others up and motivating them to greater degrees of faithfulness.

In Christianity, to improve yourself, you must forget yourself. Get the attention off yourself and onto those around you, and you will take on more of the identity of Jesus (Matthew 16:24). Send a text, write a card, make a visit, or compliment someone who serves in the assembly. Find a way to encourage a brother or sister, and then do it (Galatians 6:10).

4. Share the Gospel

True evangelism is not a quick, microwaved process in which we drop off information and hope someone converts to Christ. Biblical evangelism involves patience, building rapport, planting, watering, and trusting God to give the increase (1 Corinthians 3:6).

We all know people with whom we have built a rapport and a strong relationship, people with whom we could talk about the Lord. There may be someone you work with, go to school with, or live near whom you have been trying to evangelize, but you have not moved things forward as best you could.

What if you took another step today? Invite them to worship or Bible class. Ask them to study the Bible or share literature with them that would help them think about eternity. Ask them how they are doing spiritually or where they are in their spiritual journey, and then share the gospel. Good intentions are important in evangelism, but we must move beyond good intentions to good action (James 1:22). Share the gospel today with someone who needs it. You will be better for having done so (Romans 1:14–15).

5. Worship Enthusiastically

Corporate worship takes place on the first day of the week (Acts 20:7; 1 Corinthians 16:2), but we should not limit our worship to just one day a week. It is necessary to approach God in worship privately and perhaps with our families as well when we are away from the assembly of the church.

Even when you sing praises to God in the car, do not mumble through the words. Make the most of it (Psalm 96:1). In family devotions, we should not slog through the motions. Instead, pray fervently and engage the text. Be excited about what is there. Worship must always be done in truth, but it must also be done in spirit (John 4:24). Enthusiasm is not unscriptural, but lifeless worship is. Give God your best today and worship enthusiastically.

6. Forgive Someone Who Has Wronged You

Grudges are some of the heaviest things we can carry. We have been forgiven so much by God that forgiving others should be second nature to us. In fact, if we refuse to forgive others, we will not receive forgiveness from God when we need it, and we will need it (Matthew 6:14–15)!

Our Christian lives can be improved by forgiving those who have wronged us and sought our forgiveness (Ephesians 4:32). Being mistreated is never fun, but it is a part of life. It is counterproductive to be a Christian and an unforgiving person. Make up your mind that, no matter what others do to you, you will be ready to forgive and willing to pursue reconciliation when they seek it. Start today. Give up your grudges and forgive someone you need to forgive.

7. Meditate on Heaven

What we think about is going to influence us for better or for worse. Meditate on good things. Meditate on the best things (Philippians 4:8). Think about heaven and the reality that we will one day be there if we are in Christ (Romans 8:1). Allow your mind to dwell on the glories of heaven: a life with no more pain, suffering, shortcomings, or disappointments (1 Peter 1:3–5).

The more we think about heaven, the more we will be motivated to live for it and invite others along with us. Do not forget to think about heaven today. It will help you on your journey there.

There are no shortcuts in Christianity. Discipleship is a daily endeavor (Luke 9:23). Still, there are things we can do every day that will help us grow in Christlikeness as we strive to live for Jesus. Try these seven things today and grow in your walk with Christ.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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