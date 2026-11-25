It is the time of year when many people begin looking forward to the Thanksgiving meal they will enjoy with friends and family throughout the country. As the holiday approaches, it is typical for people to start discussing the things they are thankful for and the blessings they are glad to have in their lives. For Christians, however, thanksgiving should not be a one-time event that we engage in seriously once a year or on one day a month. Thanksgiving is something God expects and commands his people to practice throughout their lives.

For example, thanksgiving floods the Psalms as the people of Israel praise God, recognizing that without him, they would not have made it as far as they did (Psalms 105:1; 106:1; 107:1–2; 108:3; 111:1; 118:1). The New Testament also emphasizes the need to thank God for all he has done and is doing in the lives of his people (Luke 17:11–19; Ephesians 5:20). In fact, Paul says one of the things that invites the wrath of God is the sin of ingratitude (Romans 1:21). Timothy would recognize that the last days were upon him when he looked around and saw the ungrateful hearts of his contemporaries (2 Timothy 3:1–2).

In our land of blessings and opportunities, we might be experts at creating wish lists and amateurs at giving thanks. We might be better skilled at letting God know all that we want, need, and desire than we are at thanking him for all he has already done. God is not against our requests, but he does want us to give thanks along the way. Thanksgiving is healthy for us as Christians because we need to be reminded that everything we have comes from above and not from within (1 Corinthians 4:7; James 1:17). The good we enjoy in our lives comes as God blesses us and gives us all things richly to enjoy (1 Timothy 6:17).

Thanksgiving also serves as an antidote to negativity and pessimism because it reminds us that we have more blessings than burdens in our lives, no matter how bad things may seem. We may find ourselves frequently giving thanks for our food before a meal while rarely giving thanks for anything else. But if we are going to mature in Christ and develop the outlook on life that God wants us to have, we must be thankful. It is not enough to feel thankful; we need to express our gratitude to God. Here are six ways we can improve in our thanksgiving.

1. Keep Track of Answered Prayers

Most churches have a prayer list (and this is a good thing), but few keep track of prayers that God has answered. It is true that there is a sense in which God answers every prayer in some form or fashion, but the answers I have in mind here are the times when God blesses us with what we desire (1 Samuel 1:27; 1 John 3:22; 5:15). Keep track of times when you pray about something for yourself or others and God hears and answers in the way you were hoping. Keep a note on your phone or somewhere you can see it often. Every time you see it, remember to stop and give thanks to God (Psalm 6:9).

If we do not pause and reflect on what God has done in the past, we may fail to appreciate what he is doing in the present or trust him with what lies ahead. Make yourself aware of God’s involvement in your life by noting the times he has heard and answered you. This will give you confidence in your prayers in the future, but most importantly, it will remind you to give thanks for what he has already done.

2. See Life from Heaven’s Perspective

Improving in thanksgiving involves seeing life from heaven’s perspective. Paul told the Thessalonians to give thanks in all circumstances (1 Thessalonians 5:18). This does not mean Christians need to be thankful for everything that happens in life. There are genuinely bad things that happen to us and others. Still, when we view things from God’s perspective, we realize that God can bring good out of even the most difficult situations. In fact, if you are a Christian, God is working all things together for the ultimate good of those who love him (Romans 8:28).

If we want to increase and improve our thanksgiving, we need to start viewing our circumstances with eyes that look for all the good God may be accomplishing in every situation (cf. Genesis 50:19–20). We should thank God for exercising his sovereignty in such a way that nothing can separate us from his love or ultimately thwart his purposes for his people (Romans 8:35–39).

3. Desire to Do God’s Will

Simply put, giving thanks is a part of God’s will for his people (1 Thessalonians 5:18). A heart that wants to please God will give thanks because God has commanded it. We are to give thanks to God through Jesus Christ for everything he has done for us (Colossians 3:17). Even as we pray and make our requests known to God, we are to do so with thanksgiving (Philippians 4:6).

There are some things in the will of God that are extremely difficult to do (cf. 1 Thessalonians 4:3; 1 Peter 2:13–15). However, practicing regular thanksgiving does not require any special talent or superior intellect. Thanksgiving will come more naturally when we realize how much we have received that we do not deserve and genuinely desire to please God.

4. Pray “Thank-Only” Prayers

Improving our thanksgiving will involve some concentrated effort. Try praying some “thank-only” prayers in which you do not ask for anything but simply spend time thanking God for everything you can think of. Psalm 136 is a great example of how this is done, as the psalmist bursts forth into praise and recounts the things from Israel’s history that should produce a thankful heart in God’s people. Psalm 103 is similar, as David emphasizes a variety of reasons to bless the Lord. This might even require us to pray with our eyes open so we can see all the things God has done for us and allow them to build our appreciation.

How long could you pray without asking for anything, simply thanking God for his goodness and for being who he is?

These prayers may start off short and feel difficult to pray, but over time they may become some of your favorite ways to commune with God. God is to be loved, praised, and thanked simply for who he is. Thomas Merton is right when he says, “But if we love God for something less than Himself, we cherish a desire that can fail us. We run the risk of hating Him if we do not get what we hope for.”1

Maybe on the way to work or on the way home, just focus on thanking God and nothing else. Perhaps when you first wake up in the morning, spend the first ten minutes in prayer simply thanking God and requesting nothing in return. Remember, God welcomes our requests, but he is also worthy of our thanksgiving.

5. Maintain a Thanksgiving Journal

Writing things down helps us think clearly and recall things later with ease. What if every day you wrote down one thing you were thankful for in a journal and tried never to repeat yourself? At the end of the year, you would have more than three hundred things to reflect on and praise God for. There is a growing body of research about the benefits associated with being thankful and noticing the things we should be thankful for.2 Clinical psychologists are pointing out what the Bible has been saying for centuries: being thankful and expressing it is good for the human soul (Psalm 92:1).

This habit might help you see the bright side of every day and have a more optimistic outlook on your day-to-day activities. In a world where negative news is easy to come by, it would be helpful for us to create our own good-news and gratitude journal to regularly remind ourselves of the good. This practice will cause us to scan our day looking especially for the goodness and grace of God that were present throughout it. That kind of reflection can only change us for the better (Psalm 27:13)!

6. Thank Him Right Away

Sometimes our thanksgiving is not what it should be because we postpone it. Instead of waiting for the perfect time to thank God, just do it immediately when you think of a reason to thank him. Jesus would often thank God spontaneously for things God was doing or in advance for things he knew God would do in the future (Matthew 11:25–26; John 11:41–42).

Our intention to give thanks may turn into ingratitude if we delay too long. Do not put off giving God thanks. Rather, determine to do it right away when you realize you should. When you are spared terrible news, hear a good report, arrive safely at your destination, or receive an unexpected blessing, thank him immediately.

God has blessed us in more ways than we can count. Rather than skimping on our thanksgiving, let us be those who overflow with gratitude regularly. Of all the things we can thank God for, Jesus must be at the top of the list. Everything God wants to give us ultimately comes through him. Our response should be: “Thank God for this gift too wonderful for words!” (2 Corinthians 9:15, NLT).

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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References:

1 https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/7454777-but-if-we-love-god-for-something-less-than-himself

2 https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/pdfs/GratitudePDFs/2Wood-GratitudeWell-BeingReview.pdf