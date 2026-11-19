Though the Spirit’s presence and role can be a subject of controversy, the Bible speaks very clearly about the third person of the Godhead. Here are 50 interesting things the Bible teaches about the Holy Spirit.

He is just as much God as the Father and the Son (Matthew 28:19; Acts 5:3–4).

He is a down payment on what is to come for Christians (2 Corinthians 1:22; 5:5).

The Spirit dwells in God’s people (Romans 8:9).

He can be grieved (Ephesians 4:30).

He can be resisted (Acts 7:51; 1 Thessalonians 5:19).

The Spirit dwells in the church (1 Corinthians 3:16).

He strengthens Christians inwardly (Ephesians 3:16).

The Holy Spirit leads the children of God (Romans 8:14).

His fruit (evidence) can be seen in the lives of Christians (Galatians 5:22–23).

Christians are supposed to walk in harmony with the Spirit (Galatians 5:25).

The Holy Spirit carried men along as they wrote prophecy (2 Peter 1:20–21).

The Spirit invites people to come to Jesus (Revelation 22:17).

He can be insulted (Hebrews 10:29).

The Holy Spirit sets God’s people apart (1 Peter 1:2).

He intercedes for Christians (Romans 8:26–27).

He guided the apostles into all truth (John 16:13).

The Spirit convicts the world of sin, righteousness, and judgment (John 16:7–11).

He seals Christians for the day of redemption (2 Corinthians 1:22; Ephesians 4:30).

The Spirit’s presence is a display of God’s love (Romans 5:5).

The Spirit was present and active at creation (Genesis 1:2; Psalm 104:30).

The Spirit gives life (Job 33:4; John 6:63).

He was involved in the conception of Jesus (Matthew 1:18, 20).

The Spirit descended upon Jesus at his baptism (Luke 3:21–22).

He led Jesus into the wilderness to be tempted (Luke 4:1).

Jesus performed miracles by the power of the Spirit (Matthew 12:28; Acts 10:38).

The Spirit glorifies Jesus (John 16:14).

He bears witness about Jesus (John 15:26).

The Spirit gives new birth (John 3:5–8).

He distributes spiritual gifts as he wills (1 Corinthians 12:11).

The Spirit speaks to churches (Revelation 2:7, 11, 17, 29).

He can be lied to (Acts 5:3).

The Spirit can be blasphemed (Matthew 12:31–32).

He speaks specifically and gives instructions (Acts 13:2).

The Spirit can prevent people from going somewhere (Acts 16:6–7).

He sent Paul and Barnabas on their missionary journey (Acts 13:4).

The Spirit appointed the elders of the church in Ephesus (Acts 20:28).

He gives believers boldness to speak God’s word (Acts 4:31).

The Spirit helps Christians put sinful deeds to death (Romans 8:13).

He testifies that Christians are children of God (Romans 8:16).

The Spirit gives life to the mortal bodies of believers (Romans 8:11).

He is the source of unity among Christians (Ephesians 4:3–4).

Through the Spirit, Christians have access to the Father (Ephesians 2:18).

The Spirit reveals the deep things of God (1 Corinthians 2:10).