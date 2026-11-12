Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Moyers's avatar
Kim Moyers
15h

Thanks Hiram! Thanks for these really good reminders! To keep in mind during worship. That He is with us is really something to think about, and who He is. Our creator, our redeemer, our Father !!! That He loves us this much!!! Amazing and very, very, very humbling at the same time!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Reply
Share
Dean Thompson's avatar
Dean Thompson
16h

Amen, brother! Thanks for the important reminders.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hiram Kemp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.