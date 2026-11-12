Worship has always been an important part of the lives of God’s people. From the time of Moses all the way through the New Testament, we read about God’s people assembling to offer worship to him. The pandemic gave us all a newfound appreciation for the worship assembly on Sunday. We realize that what had become a routine in the lives of God’s people should never be taken for granted.

Whether you have attended more assemblies than you can count or you are a new convert, there are some things you should keep in mind this Lord’s Day as you enter the assembly to worship. I hope these five reminders will help us all worship the Lord in spirit and in truth (John 4:24).

1. God Is Present

As you worship this Sunday, one of the fundamental things to keep in mind is that the Lord is present. It is true that we can never escape God’s presence (Psalm 139:7–11). God’s omnipresence is something we normally emphasize in studies on Christian apologetics, but when it comes to worship, we need to remind ourselves of this spiritual reality. Jesus described God as one who seeks those who worship him in spirit and in truth (John 4:23).

As we come together to worship God, we are in the presence of one another, but most importantly, we are in the presence of our God (Psalm 95:6). I wonder how a constant reminder of this reality would affect the way we approach each aspect of our worship. We worship alongside the brethren. We teach and admonish one another. But we worship God alone (Matthew 4:10; Revelation 19:10).

God is present everywhere we go, but there is an added significance when we come before him in worship. This Lord’s Day, and every other day for that matter, remember that God is present and paying attention (Proverbs 15:3). God is watching us sing, take the Lord’s Supper, daydream during the sermon, or whatever else we are engaged in. The presence of God in our worship assemblies should not incite paralyzing fear, but it should produce pious reverence (Psalm 89:7). As you scan the auditorium this Lord’s Day and take note of who is there, remember to account for the One who is invisible (1 Timothy 1:17)!

2. People Are Hurting and Struggling

We are not to abandon or forsake the assembly of God’s people (Hebrews 10:25). However, it is not always easy to walk through the doors and worship. It is not because God is unworthy, but because some seasons of life are harder than others. Just before the verse that tells us not to forsake the assembly, we are told to encourage one another and stir one another up to love and good works (Hebrews 10:24). We are to encourage each other daily (Hebrews 3:13), and Sunday is an opportune time to fulfill this obligation.

When you walk into the assembly Sunday, remember that hurting people are present. I once heard Jeff Jenkins say in a sermon,

“There is pain on every pew.”

The more I preach and work with people, the more the truth of those words resonates with me. While we are there to worship God, we must not forget those in our presence who are “limping along” (1 Thessalonians 5:14).

It will take all that some people have within them just to get through the doors this Lord’s Day. Remember to be kind. Give a smile or an encouraging word, and leave the destructive criticism at home (Colossians 4:6). Some are dealing with difficult children or perhaps difficult parents. Some marriages are on the rocks. Others may be unsure about their future employment. There may be those battling depression, anxiety, issues with self-worth, or other mental health struggles.

God is near to the brokenhearted, and the closer we get to God, the closer we should get to the brokenhearted (Psalm 34:18).

Jesus’ heart went out to the hurting, and so should ours (Matthew 9:36; 11:28–30). Look for someone to lift up when you assemble this Sunday. I can assure you there will be someone there who could use it.

3. Examine Yourself

It is funny how we can have 20/20 vision when observing the issues of others, yet struggle to see our own imperfections and areas where we need to improve. When we come to worship God, we must remember to examine ourselves. As we listen to the sermon, we should search for what applies to us. We are to do our best to present ourselves as approved to God (2 Timothy 2:15). We need to allow the word of God to work on our hearts before thinking about how it could help someone else. Sometimes we may be listening to a sermon, or even preaching one, and thinking, “I know just who needs to hear this sermon.”

The person I need to have in mind first as I preach or listen to a lesson is myself. Peter told those who heard him preach on Pentecost to save themselves (Acts 2:40). Paul told the Corinthians to examine themselves (2 Corinthians 13:5). The only person we can control is ourselves, so that is where we must start. There is nothing wrong with hearing something that could help someone else, but we must be careful not to listen with others in mind before we listen with ourselves in mind.

When taking the Lord’s Supper, we are to examine ourselves as we eat the bread and drink the cup (1 Corinthians 11:28). Jesus died for the world, but I need to realize that he died for me as an individual (Galatians 2:20). Worship is a communal act, but it also involves individual introspection.

Are you taking the Christian life seriously?

Are you believing the promises of God?

Are you producing the fruit of the Spirit?

Are you shunning the works of the flesh?

Do you truly mean the words that you sing?

These are the questions we should be asking ourselves as we come before the throne of God in worship. We cannot answer these questions for anyone else, and no one else can answer them for us (Romans 14:12; 2 Corinthians 5:10). This Sunday, take the mirror of God’s word and be sure to look into it for yourself first (James 1:23–25).

4. Visitors Are Watching

I am not sure whether you will have visitors present where you worship this Sunday. Still, I can assure you that if you do, they will be watching. It is important to remember that we do not gather for the purpose of entertaining visitors or members (see point #1). However, visitors will get an idea of what Christianity is about from what they see in the assembly (1 Corinthians 14:23).

We should conduct worship in an orderly fashion because God is not the author of confusion (1 Corinthians 14:33). We should also be orderly because our worship says something to visitors about who we are and the God we serve (1 Corinthians 14:40).

If you have a role in leading the worship service, be sure not to rush through things as if everyone already knows why we do what we do. An explanation is sometimes helpful. When the preacher begins the invitation, do not grab a songbook and ignore what he is saying. If the invitation does not look important to those who are members, visitors might conclude that it does not matter to them either.

We should be careful about the example we set (Romans 12:17). In a sense, we are a divine advertisement, and our worship speaks volumes. Perhaps a member is studying with someone and brings that person to worship to show them what the people of God are about. May we be known for our love for God and our love for our neighbors (1 Timothy 1:5). Visitors are more likely to see the beauty of Christianity when its members behave as Scripture says they should.

5. The Gospel Changes the World

We will sing about it and hear it in the sermon, but we need to be reminded that the gospel changes the world. The gospel is God’s power to save (Romans 1:16). The gospel of Jesus Christ is the hope of the world. Throughout the week, we hear so many conflicting messages about what we really need in order to live, thrive, and survive. On Sunday, we get to hear the truth proclaimed.

The truth is that hope is found in Jesus (1 Timothy 1:1). There is salvation in no one else (John 14:6; Acts 4:12). The world needs to hear this message, and we need to remember it. First-century Christians overcame threats and persecution because they knew the life-transforming power of the message of the cross (1 Corinthians 1:18; Revelation 12:11).

We are on the winning team. In Christ, we are more than conquerors.

While all are invited, only those who believe and obey enjoy the victory (Romans 8:37). As you worship this Sunday, whether you are part of a gathering as small as 20 or as large as 700, remember that the gospel we proclaim and believe can change the world. It already has.

Worship God with everything you have this Sunday. Worship him as he desires to be worshiped. Come before him in spirit and in truth. Hopefully, these reminders will help us take our worship more seriously and become better servants of our God.

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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