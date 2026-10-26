Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Jonathan Jenkins's avatar
Jonathan Jenkins
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Excellent! Just preached two sermons that go along the same lines. Yesterdays sermons were “The Danger of Self-Deception” and “Avoid Pharisee-ism”

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