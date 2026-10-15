Check out part 1: 30 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life

Check out part 2: 20 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life

1. Set your alarm fifteen minutes early, and give that time to prayer for as long as you can (Mark 1:35).

2. Turn scrolling time into prayer time. What I mean is this: if you find yourself about to mindlessly scroll on your phone, stop yourself and ask, “What can I be praying about and giving to God in this moment?” John Piper was right when he said, “One of the great uses of Twitter and Facebook will be to prove at the Last Day that prayerlessness was not from lack of time” (Ephesians 5:15–16).1

3. Confess sins to others so they can pray for you about them (James 5:16).

4. Pray about your struggles and the things you want to fix but can’t seem to get over, and make them plain before God. For example, “God, I want to stop gossiping. Give me words to say about others in a positive way when I want to tear them down. Convict me of my sin so I’m better.” Or, “I want to stop worrying about money. Help me to be a good steward and also trust you more than I trust my own desire for security” (Psalm 62:8).

5. The word “Amen” (ἀμήν; אָמֵן) at the end of a prayer means “so be it,” “let it be,” or “truly.” When you say it at the end of a prayer, it’s more than signing off; it’s biblically handing things over to God. Let them go in prayer, and don’t take them back (1 Peter 5:7).

6. Pray for people wholistically: pray that they’d prosper in all things but especially spiritually (1 Thessalonians 5:23; 3 John 2)

7. Pray for your enemies—if you don’t like someone pray about them by name to God and tell him why, you’ll probably start liking them more; but even if not you won’t soil your soul with bitterness (Matthew 5:44-45)

8. There are some people and circumstances God does not want us to pray for; when people refuse to repent and want to continue in their sins God will not bless them and does not want us to pray for their well-being in their sinful condition (Jeremiah 7:16, 11:14; 1 John 5:16-17)

9. Begin your prayers in different ways. Guard against getting in a rut. Try “Father God” sometimes, or “Lord and Savior,” or “Creator of everything.” The diversity is less about creativity on your part and more about highlighting attributes of God that remind you of who he is (Matthew 6:9; Acts 4:24).

10. There is a time to pray for God’s justice and vengeance on evil doers (Psalm 109, 137; Romans 12:19-21)

11. Share good news with God first. After all, he’s the reason for it anyway (James 1:17).

12. Find something in nature to praise God about every day (Psalm 19:1).

13. Pray for wisdom every day. God promises to bless you with it if you ask (James 1:5–6).

14. God can do more than you ask or think. Your requests are not overwhelming him (Ephesians 3:20).

15. Pray about your speech. This is probably most people’s “Achilles’ heel.” Keep the reality of this struggle out in front of you by praying about it constantly (Psalm 141:3).

16. Pray about evangelism opportunities every day (Colossians 4:3–4).

17. Pray for people in these groups: people right around you whom you want to reach with the gospel, people who live far from you whom you want to become Christians, and people seeking truth whom you don’t know about yet (1 Timothy 2:1–4).

18. Jesus once prayed all night. Have you (Luke 6:12)?

19. Sometimes you don’t have words, just tears, and that’s okay (Psalm 6:6–9).

20. Jesus sometimes prayed and said the same words over and over again. We can too (Matthew 26:44).

21. When you’re mad at God, tell him. Lament and frustration are biblical concepts and ideas. Don’t stay mad at God, but he’d rather you be mad and let him know than be mad and leave him (Psalm 13:1–6).

22. If you become a better Bible reader, your prayer life will improve because you will know more of what is in God’s will (1 John 5:14–15).

23. Pray about your mind getting distracted in prayer. Ask God to help with this (Psalm 86:11).

24. Pray before you grab your phone in the morning (Psalm 5:3).

25. Pray as the last thing you do before bed. End the day in God’s arms, not in the algorithm (Psalm 4:8).

26. Bible study is sometimes easier than prayer because, in Bible study, you can feel like you’re doing something, making progress, being active. Prayer is about trusting God and letting him do his part (Philippians 4:6–7).

27. Prayer must be accompanied by a righteous life (1 Peter 3:12).

28. Pray about the return of Jesus more than you currently are praying about it (Revelation 22:20).

29. Remember that God knows what you need before you ask, but he still wants you to ask (Matthew 6:8–9).

30. One of the signs you are spiritually drifting is that your prayer life starts slipping. It’s hard to drift from God when you’re talking to him regularly (Colossians 4:2).

31. When you finish Bible reading, pray about what you just read (Psalm 119:15–18).

32. Pray on the way to worship services that you would have the right mindset (Psalm 86:11–12).

33. Pray your internal thoughts that you can’t shut off from your mind. “Many of us who “think too much” were actually wired to pray constantly—we just learned to loop inward instead of upward” (Psalm 61:1-2).3

34. In the car after worship, pray first thing. Pray that what you just heard won’t die in the parking lot; too many times it does (James 1:22–25).

35. Thank God for listening to your prayers, and always remember it’s amazing that he does (Psalm 116:1–2).

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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References

1

2 BDAG (Walter Bauer, Frederick W. Danker, et al.), A Greek-English Lexicon of the New Testament and Other Early Christian Literature, 3rd ed., s.v. “ἀμήν.”

Koehler, Ludwig, Walter Baumgartner, M. E. J. Richardson, and Johann Jakob Stamm. The Hebrew and Aramaic Lexicon of the Old Testament. Leiden: E.J. Brill, 1994–2000., s.v., “אָמֵן”.

3 https://substack.com/@ajaugur/note/c-185842867