Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
973690's avatar
973690
Oct 15

Great thoughts. It's always good to be reminded of where the power lies.

Reply
Share
Steve Bookout's avatar
Steve Bookout
1dEdited

This is excellent. I love it. Thank you. Sharing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hiram Kemp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture