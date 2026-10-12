Check out part 1: 30 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life

1. Pray through your congregation’s directory. (Ephesians 6:18).

2. Ask people you know and love what you can be praying about for them. Then actually do it (James 5:16).

3. Remember, when you’re busy, you need to pray more, not less. (Mark 1:35–38).

4. Let prayer remind you of how small you are and how colossal God is (Ecclesiastes 5:2).

5. Let prayer remind you of how deeply loved you are by the triune God. (Ephesians 2:18).

6. Praying in Jesus’ name means more than adding a phrase at the end. You approach the Father through Jesus, trusting his authority and resting in his love. Praying in Jesus’ name means being received by God in the same way he received Christ: as the beloved of God (Matthew 3:17; John 17:23; Jude 1).

7. Listen to a child pray. Learn from their sincerity and boldness. (Matthew 18:3–4).

8. Only needy people pray. Remember, you’re needy ☺ (Psalm 70:5).

9. Keep a prayer list or journal. Looking back at how God has answered prayers builds your faith and helps calm your worries about what you’re facing now (Psalm 77:11–12).

10. Your prayer life reveals the things and people that matter most to you. Who keeps showing up in your prayers? Who should, but isn’t? (Philippians 1:3–4).

11. You won’t always feel better immediately after prayer. That doesn’t mean God isn’t working. (Psalm 13:1–6).

12. Sometimes God says no. He told some of his favorite people in the Bible, no (2 Corinthians 12:8–9).

13. In prayer, long doesn’t always equal strong. (Matthew 6:7–8).

14. Prayer should be accompanied by action. It’s one thing to pray about something, but sometimes God wants you to be the answer of your own prayer (James 2:15–16).

15. If you went a whole day without brushing your teeth, you’d feel terrible. You might be afraid to speak to anyone. You’d just feel off. What would you feel like if you went a whole day without praying? (Psalm 63:1).

16. Ask others to pray for specific things for you. God hears the prayers of other righteous people besides you, requesting prayer is proof that you believe this (James 5:16).

17. Prayer is more about drawing close to God than getting God to do what you want. Seek his face, not just his help (Psalm 27:8).

18. The Psalms are a crash course in prayer. Read through the whole book each month. Five psalms a day will get you through all 150 in thirty days, it’s totally doable. Some days will take longer than others but keep listening and learning how to pour out your heart before God (Psalm 62:8).

19. Find ways to stack tasks. If you’re driving somewhere, pray on the way. If you’re getting dressed, pray while you’re getting ready. This doesn’t mean God is unworthy of your undivided attention. Make time to be still and pray, too. But praying on the go reminds you that communication with God doesn’t have to stop when the rest of your day starts. You can have ongoing communication with God, in fact, it’s what he wants (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

20. Sometimes you fall asleep while praying without saying “Amen.” You haven’t ruined the prayer, he heard you ☺ (Romans 8:26–27).

For such a time as this,

- Hiram

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Drop a comment to share with us how you will apply this scriptural truth in your daily life!