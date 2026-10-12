Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Kim Moyers's avatar
Kim Moyers
Oct 12

I love this!!! Thank you❤️❤️❤️

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Rachel Valentin's avatar
Rachel Valentin
Oct 13

Thankful for #20 because this happens to me most night as I’m in the wonderful but exhausting baby phase. Great list Hiram! Thank you for helping us step up our prayer life!

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