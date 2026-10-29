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How to Improve Your Bible Study
Habits over hacks: four practical ways to grow as a student of Scripture
Oct 29
•
Hiram Kemp
12
1
5
5 Signs You Might Be a Pharisee
Jesus saved His harshest words for religious people. Here's how to tell if they'd land on you.
Oct 26
•
Hiram Kemp
22
1
6
Christians Ways To Use Social Media
Ten biblical principles for posting, scrolling, and commenting in a way that honors Christ
Oct 22
•
Hiram Kemp
10
2
2
What We Get Wrong About Paul
He was afraid, he needed help, and he felt overwhelmed. That's exactly why his life gives us hope.
Oct 19
•
Hiram Kemp
17
2
1
Coming Soon
Not all Words For Our Time have to be written.
Oct 16
•
Hiram Kemp
13
1
35 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
Simple habits and honest reminders from Scripture to help you pray more, and pray better.
Oct 15
•
Hiram Kemp
14
2
4
20 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
Simple, Scripture-backed habits to help you pray more often and more honestly
Oct 12
•
Hiram Kemp
16
2
5
30 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
You don't have to be good at prayer. You just have to start.
Oct 8
•
Hiram Kemp
21
2
5
Dear Preacher: Worship God
Your sermon can wait: God shouldn't have to
Oct 7
•
Hiram Kemp
21
3
5
Things Christians Should Stop Doing
Habits that quietly keep us from looking more like Jesus
Oct 5
•
Hiram Kemp
67
5
9
What Humility Means for Us…
Five ways humility shows up in the life of a Christian.
Oct 1
•
Hiram Kemp
22
5
5
September 2026
50 Vital Lessons from the Old Testament
Don't skip to Matthew: timeless truths hiding in the Old Testament
Sep 28
•
Hiram Kemp
18
8
© 2026 Hiram Kemp
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