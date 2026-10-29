Words For Our Time

Words For Our Time

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Dear Preacher
How to Improve Your Bible Study
Habits over hacks: four practical ways to grow as a student of Scripture
  Hiram Kemp
5 Signs You Might Be a Pharisee
Jesus saved His harshest words for religious people. Here's how to tell if they'd land on you.
  Hiram Kemp
Christians Ways To Use Social Media
Ten biblical principles for posting, scrolling, and commenting in a way that honors Christ
  Hiram Kemp
What We Get Wrong About Paul
He was afraid, he needed help, and he felt overwhelmed. That's exactly why his life gives us hope.
  Hiram Kemp
Coming Soon
Not all Words For Our Time have to be written.
  Hiram Kemp
35 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
Simple habits and honest reminders from Scripture to help you pray more, and pray better.
  Hiram Kemp
20 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
Simple, Scripture-backed habits to help you pray more often and more honestly
  Hiram Kemp
30 Practical Tips for a Better Prayer Life
You don't have to be good at prayer. You just have to start.
  Hiram Kemp
Dear Preacher: Worship God
Your sermon can wait: God shouldn't have to
  Hiram Kemp
Things Christians Should Stop Doing
Habits that quietly keep us from looking more like Jesus
  Hiram Kemp
What Humility Means for Us…
Five ways humility shows up in the life of a Christian.
  Hiram Kemp

September 2026

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